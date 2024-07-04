FanDuel promo code: Claim bet $5, win $150 bonus for Fourth of July

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a game-changing offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. The “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel promo code offer unlocks $150 in bonus bets after a new customer’s $5 bet on MLB or another sport settles as a win, regardless of the original betting odds.
July 4 features a full MLB slate, plus action from Wimbledon, the John Deere Classic and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. After creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account, place as little as $5 on any sport for your first cash wager. A victory returns $150 in bonus bets and every dollar of expected cash profit, the equivalent of winning a wager with 30-1 odds.
Learn more details about FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer and additional promos on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
Bet MLB on FanDuel, score $150 bonus if you win
FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer is a no-brainer for all sports fans, not just baseball bettors. Place a $5+ bet on any moneyline, run line, over-under or player prop, and FanDuel will issue $150 in bonus bets if it wins. All props are eligible for this offer, so focus on a bet that’s likely to hit rather than what the potential cash payout is.
There are countless betting options for new FanDuel customers. Thursday’s MLB slate is a great place to start, with games like Phillies-Cubs, Orioles-Mariners and Giants-Braves worth exploring. Whether you’re targeting a lopsided favorite or a superstar to record at least one hit, FanDuel will treat your prop as if it carries +3000 odds.
Claim $150 bonus with FanDuel promo code
First-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers in all legal betting states can earn $150 in bonus bets today. Read and apply the sign-up instructions below to qualify for the site’s no-brainer welcome offer:
- Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code links.
- Set up an account by entering your full name, date of birth and other essential information.
- Enable location settings and confirm your legal playing area.
- Deposit at least $5 through any secure payment method.
- Place $5+ on MLB or another eligible betting market.
FanDuel delivers $150 in bonus bets if a qualifying bet settles as a win. Victorious bettors also receive the cash profit corresponding to their successful first bet.
Snag more promos on FanDuel app
Once you place your first $5+ wager, head to FanDuel’s “promotions” tab for additional offers. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently delivers high-quality profit boosts, as well as “no sweat” tokens and “bet & get” bonuses for various sports.
Thursday’s promo selection is another strong one. For example, every customer qualifies for a tennis “reward stack.” Score a boost builder token and a parlay/same game parlay/SGP+ profit boost for any Wimbledon matches today. Bettors can also get a 30% profit boost on any WNBA wager.
Players should check the “boosts” tab for props and parlays with pre-enhanced betting odds. These are featured bets that FanDuel improves without requiring any opt-ins or boost tokens.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC