FanDuel promo code: Claim $150 bonus for Oilers-Panthers, MLB games

By Bob Wankel
1 hour ago

A simple $5 win is all it takes to score big-time bonuses on FanDuel. Sign up and activate the latest FanDuel promo code links to qualify for a “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer on the Panthers-Oilers Game 7 Stanley Cup Final showdown and other MLB games this week.

Monday’s slate features plenty of evening MLB games while a champion will be crowned in the NHL. Target your preferred prop on FanDuel, place a $5 bet and score $150 in bonus bets after a victory. The payout exceeds 40-1 since bettors also receive every dollar of their expected cash profit.

Keep reading to learn more about FanDuel’s no-brainer $150 welcome bonus.

Betting options for new FanDuel customers

FanDuel Sportsbook has a comprehensive betting market containing odds on your favorite sports. Tackle today’s MLB slate, with games like Braves-Cardinals, Phillies-Tigers and Cubs-Giants headlining the schedule.

Most eyes figure to be on the NHL tonight, however, with a historical finish possibly in sight. After going down 3-0, Edmonton has won three straight to force one final game for Lord Stanley. Florida is a slight -114 moneyline favorite on FanDuel.

Register through FanDuel promo code

Creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account takes little to no time and effort. Read and apply the instructions below to lock in a “bet $5, get $150″ promo:

  • Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code links.
  • Enter your name, date of birth and other vital account information.
  • Confirm your legal playing area through geolocation.
  • Make a $10+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.
  • Place at least $5 on MLB or another betting market.

Your first bet must settle as a win for customers to earn $150 in bonus bets. They’ll also receive every dollar of their expected cash profit.

Score more in-app offers

There are even more ways to win on FanDuel Sportsbook. Activate the “bet $5, get $150″ offer before exploring FD’s additional offers this weekend.

Here are some of the latest promos for new and existing FanDuel customers:

  • 30% Same-Game Parlay profit boost on Monday games
  • 30% Same-Game Parlay profit boost for Oilers-Panthers Game 7
  • Reward stack for soccer games, headlined by the Euro 2024 matchups
  • 30% profit boost on any tennis matchup

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

