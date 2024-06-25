Sports Betting

FanDuel promo code: Bet MLB for $150 welcome bonus

FanDuel promo code

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

FanDuel Promo Code
By Bob Wankel – XLMedia
53 minutes ago

Step up to the plate and swing for a big payout from FanDuel Sportsbook. Use this link to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer, where a $5 bet that settles as a win unlocks a $150 payout in bonus bets.

The MLB schedule presents numerous betting opportunities for new FanDuel customers. Target any prop from Tuesday’s slate, risk as little as $5 and earn $150 in bonus bets after a win. This is a 30-1 payout that arrives regardless of the original odds, meaning bettors can still win big after wagering on heavy moneyline favorites and more.

Keep reading to learn more about FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer and the additional promos at stake this evening.

MLB betting on FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook has a comprehensive betting market for MLB. Each matchup contains bet types like run lines, moneylines, over-unders, strikeout totals and batter props. When you sign up for FanDuel through this post, your first $5+ wager on any of those props triggers a $150 bonus if it wins.

Check out the MLB schedule for Tuesday night to find the best betting options for this “bet $5, get $150″ promo. Some of our favorite showdowns include Guardians-Orioles, Yankees-Mets, Braves-Cardinals and Cubs-Giants.

How to use FanDuel promo code

The latest welcome offer on FanDuel is a no-brainer for prospective bettors, especially baseball fans. Here’s a step-by-step look at how new players can turn a small $5 bet into a substantial $150 bonus:

  • Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code automatically.
  • Select your playing area and verify it through geolocation.
  • Fill out your name, date of birth and other essential account information.
  • Make a $10+ cash deposit through online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method.
  • Place at least $5 on MLB or another eligible betting market.
  • Receive $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying stake wins.

FanDuel also pays winning bettors their expected cash profit. For example, a $5 bet on Yankees -1.5 (+114 odds) returns $5.70 in cash profit and $150 in bonus bets.

Dinger Tuesday offer

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for more exclusive promos. Tonight’s signature deal is “dinger Tuesday,” a weekly staple during the MLB season. Bet $25+ on any player to hit a home run, and FanDuel will issue a $5 bonus for every home run either team hits during that game. Players can earn up to $25 in bonus bets while still winning a substantial cash payout from a successful home run bet.

FanDuel also has featured parlays for tonight’s action. For example, bettors can tail this four-leg same game parlay for Yankees-Mets (+918 odds):

  • Aaron Judge to hit a home run
  • Brandon Nimmo to record a hit
  • Pete Alonso to record a hit
  • Gerrit Cole 5+ strikeouts

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Trump, co-defendants urge appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center
39m ago

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
2h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

U.S. Attorney’s Office settles with Fulton schools over sexual assaults
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

DraftKings promo code: Earn up to $300 bonus instantly for MLB
1h ago
BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Bet $1.5k on Tuesday MLB
1h ago
bet365 Bonus Code AJCXLM: Claim choice of offers (June 2024)
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds