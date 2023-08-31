FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Thursday college football

The latest FanDuel promo code offer is ready for Thursday night headline matchups featuring the likes of Florida-Utah and Nebraska-Minnesota. New players in legal and live online sports betting states can kick off the first full weekend of college football with the popular sportsbook’s “bet $5, get $200 bonus bets” offer. Meanwhile, FanDuel will also bring new players the opportunity to score a $100 discount off the popular NFL Sunday Ticket package.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any new eligible user who registers beginning Thursday will gain access to a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets along with the $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package. In order to streamline the process, there will be no need to manually input an actual FanDuel promo code, as the links in this guide will automatically lock it in.

The best FanDuel promo code for college football tonight

The Thursday schedule features 11 total matchups across the sports, but there is little question that the matchup between Florida and No. 14 Utah on ESPN will draw the most viewership. In turn, this game will also likely draw substantial betting interest.

Currently, oddsmakers favor Utah by five points over Florida with the game total set at 44.5 points. As is this case with any game, the outcome will be unpredictable. That’s where the overall strength and appeal of this FanDuel promo code offer kicks in. No matter what happens, any new player who wagers $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets. If the first qualifying wager turns out to be a winner, the bet will also pay out cash on top of the bonus bet funds.

It’s important to note that while college football will take center stage in the sports world this weekend, this FanDuel Sportsbook offer is also available to use on Major League Baseball games, the U.S. Open and NFL Week 1 action.

Claiming the FanDuel Promo Code

Those interested in this two-part offer from FanDuel Sportsbook will need to sign up for an account. Doing so is a simple process that will only require a few short steps. Here’s how to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook today:

Click here to automatically claim FanDuel promo code offer.

to automatically claim FanDuel promo code offer. Fill out the required information fields.

Create an account with an email address and password.

Confirm identity by providing a full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number.

Make an initial $10+ deposit, which will unlock the offer.

Select any betting market.

Place a $5+ wager on any market.

Participating states include: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and New York.

FanDuel Sportsbook will issue $200 in bonus bets to the new account. These bonus bets may be used on games in any sports league over the coming days.

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

In addition to the massive $200 return in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook, the popular operator will also issue a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the first year that NFL Sunday Ticket will be available through YouTube and YouTube TV. As always, football fans will have the chance to watch up to four games at once with this service. That’s especially valuable if for those whose favorite team is in action at the same time as its division rivals, allowing the ability to keep tabs on other key games.

