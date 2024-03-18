Sports Betting

FanDuel promo code: $250 NC bonus, $200 bonus elsewhere for NCAA Tournament

By Alex Payton – Sports Betting Dime
17 minutes ago
Prepare for the NCAA Tournament with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers in North Carolina can sign up here for a guaranteed bonus, while bettors in other states can secure an offer for March Madness by signing up here.

New players in the Tar Heel State who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer can get a guaranteed $250 bonus after a $5 wager on any game. In other states, you can get a $200 bonus by winning your first $5 bet.

FanDuel will be the most popular choice in the US for March Madness. Action starts on Tuesday and Wednesday with the ‘First Four’ games. Try placing your initial bet on one of these games to have your bonus ready for a full slate on Thursday and Friday.

  • No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard
  • No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia
  • No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State
  • No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 19 Boise State

Sign up here through our FanDuel NC promo code links to get a $250 bonus in North Carolina. Other new users can register here to win a $200 bonus for March Madness.

Find more March Madness bonuses after this FanDuel promo code offer

FanDuel Promo CodeUnlock Through Our Links
New User Offer in North CarolinaBet $5, Get $250 Bonus
New User Offer in All Other StatesBet $5, Win $200 Bonus
Bonuses Last Verified OnMarch 18, 2024
Information Confirmed ByAlex Payton, XLMedia

FanDuel customers have access to many additional bonuses and free contests. You can use a no-sweat bet for any of the ‘First Four’ matchups. If this bet loses, you will receive a bonus refund. There is also a free-to-play game that has a $50,000 prize pool.

Check the boosts tab and promotions page during the NCAA Tournament to find more offers. We expect to find more odds boosts, parlay insurance and other types of bonuses.

Using the best FanDuel promo code offer in North Carolina & other states

All new customers in North Carolina can claim this bonus to start betting on March Madness. Take these steps to register for an account.

  1. Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and enter the info needed to confirm your identity.
  2. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services.
  3. Deposit $10+ using an accepted payment method, such as online banking or PayPal.
  4. Place a $5 bet on any game. Win or lose, you’ll get a $250 bonus.

New players in all other states can sign up here to sign up with the bet $5, get $200 bonus. Make a confident wager to get a win, which can even be a moneyline for a big favorite.

Make future wagers for the Final Four

Take this time to pick the winner of each region. UNC is the top seed in the West, but Arizona has the best odds to win the region and reach the Final Four. Duke is in the South Region, so they have Houston, Marquette and Kentucky to compete with. This is the same region as NC State, who made a great run to win the ACC Tournament.

Sign up here to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer in North Carolina. Get a $250 bonus for March Madness by making a $5 bet. Click here to register in other states for a bet $5, win $200 bonus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Alex Payton
