FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for Yanks-Mets, MLB games

Unlock a $150 bonus with as little as $5 after signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook. The latest FanDuel promo code offer is available here and activates a $150 payout in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager on MLB or another sport settles as a win.

Wednesday’s slate features exciting MLB games, as well as the European Championship and the NBA Draft. When you open a FanDuel account, place a $5 bet on any prop for your first cash wager. If it wins, you’ll head into the rest of this eventful week with $150 in bonus bets and additional cash profit.

Keep reading to learn more about FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer and other in-app promos.

Win $150 bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook

The new “bet $5, get $150″ promo on FanDuel is a no-brainer for prospective bettors. Wager just $5 or more on a run line, moneyline, player prop or futures bet, and FanDuel will award $150 in bonus bets if it hits. Essentially, new players are getting 30-1 odds on any prop, even if they’re betting on a -300 moneyline favorite.

There are many betting options on FanDuel, particularly in MLB. Wednesday’s busy slate includes Guardians-Orioles, Blue Jays-Red Sox, Yankees-Mets, Braves-Cardinals, and Cubs-Giants. Later on, the NBA Draft gets underway as the Atlanta Hawks have the first pick.

How to sign up with FanDuel promo code

Every new FanDuel customer who registers through this post can lock down this game-changing welcome offer. Read and apply the instructions below to score a “bet $5, get $150″ promo:

Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code links.

to activate our links. Create an account by inputting your name, date of birth and other essential information.

Enable location settings to confirm your legal playing area.

Deposit at least $10 through a secure payment method.

Place $5+ on MLB, the NBA Draft or another eligible betting market.

FanDuel issues the $150 bonus if your qualifying stake settles as a win. Players also get the cash profit that aligns with the wager amount and the normal betting odds.

Get more promos on FanDuel app

After placing your first bet, explore the additional offers on FanDuel Sportsbook. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your compatible mobile device and opt into several exclusive promotions.

For example, Wednesday’s “yard sale” promo triggers a 30% profit boost on all “to hit a home run” props for MLB. Bettors also qualify for a 30% boost on in-game wagers for Dodgers-White Sox. FanDuel still has profit boosts for non-MLB markets, including the European Championship and the WNBA.

While FanDuel offers countless props for same game parlays, the site also promotes featured SGPs for new and existing bettors. An example is today’s three-leg Yankees-Mets SGP from Pitching Ninja (+614 odds):

Luis Gil 6+ strikeouts

Sean Manaea 4+ strikeouts

Aaron Judge 2+ RBI