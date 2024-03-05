FanDuel North Carolina: What to know with launch less than week away

FanDuel North Carolina is putting its final preparations together ahead of the expected March 11 arrival of sports betting in the Tar Heel State. Given its immense brand power and recognition, FanDuel figures to be among the market leaders from the onset of the wagering rollout.

As FanDuel NC navigates the pre-launch phase ahead of its anticipated Monday debut, the company is now offering interested players the ability to register and get into the fold.

As the clock ticks down on its arrival, there are a number of key elements to know. Below, we will dive into elements like timing, app details, and more.

FanDuel North Carolina: What to know right now

There is a tremendous buzz around the forthcoming launch of North Carolina sports betting, and FanDuel NC is a key player in the equation.

Here’s everything you should know:

FanDuel North Carolina is currently one of seven sports betting brands currently permitted to register new players. This is notable for residents as a number of sign-up incentives have been made available to entice new players. As for FanDuel NC, players who sign up this week and then make $5 wager next week will claim $300 in total bonuses.

The pre-registration period opened Friday, March 1 and will close this Sunday, March 10. It’s possible that some operators will extend their offers until the very last moment until online sports betting begins.

As for the transition to a “go-live” phase in North Carolina, a number of apps are targeting a 12 p.m. ET launch time this Monday. At that point, registered players can tap into their deposited funds and bonus to begin legally wagering on sports.

FanDuel North Carolina will arrive in time for the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments. Players will be able to bet on in-state college athletics, meaning markets on Duke, UNC, and other North Carolina colleges and universities will be permitted.

Along with the ability to bet on college athletics and March Madness, players will be able to immediately wager on other leagues and sports like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, college football and more. In the case of currently non-active leagues, futures markets like drafts and championships odds are available.

Will FanDuel North Carolina win the state’s betting rush?

Along with DraftKings, FanDuel is expected to come in and lead in terms of overall market share. Generally speaking, both hardcore and casual sports bettors will likely find themselves using the app at some point.

Still, despite an established brand, FanDuel will face legitimate challengers in the state. Brands like bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics, and ESPN BET all currently offer aggressive sign-up incentives and will look to not only acquire users but deploy creative methods to keep them.