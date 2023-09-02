FanDuel Kentucky promo code: Get pre-registration before app launches

With thousands of Kentucky sports fans anticipating their first wagers on FanDuel Sportsbook, our FanDuel Kentucky promo code links unlock a no-brainer pre-registration offer for each KY bettor.

FanDuel Kentucky PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100 BONUS BETS, $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Unlock a no-brainer $100 early sign-up bonus through our exclusive FanDuel Kentucky promo code links. Every pre-registered player in Kentucky receives $100 in bonus bets for launch day and a $100 discount for an entire season of NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook will go live in the Bluegrass State on September 28, as the NFL and college football approach the quarter-marks of their respective seasons. But FanDuel’s pre-registration window is open now, giving prospective players a chance to tackle the upcoming launch with a free $100 in bonus bets. Not only is pre-registration fast, but the $100 bonus and additional Sunday Ticket discount make early sign-up a must for any fan considering FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get $100 in bonus bets and an NFL Sunday Ticket markdown worth $100 after using our FanDuel Kentucky promo code links here for early registration.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code offers pre-launch bonus

Kentucky is the latest state to welcome FanDuel Sportsbook into its borders. The Bluegrass State will officially make mobile sports betting legal and available on September 28, which means eligible KY customers have until then to secure one of the best pre-registration offers in the industry.

An early registration unlocks two significant perks for prospective players. After using our links to create an account, FanDuel will send $100 in bonus bets after your first post-launch log-in. So when FanDuel is live in KY, you can use the free bonus bets to win cold, hard cash on the NFL, college football, or another sport on FanDuel’s extensive sportsbook.

In addition to the $100 bonus bet reward, early registration includes $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season. FanDuel’s current new-customer offer includes the Sunday Ticket discount, but Kentucky bettors can get the discounted rate before it expires on 9/18. Best of all, FanDuel emails the code within 72 hours of pre-registration, so signing up beforehand gives customers a few weeks to watch every out-of-market NFL game before FanDuel Sportsbook goes live during Week 4.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code instructions

FanDuel’s exclusive, no-brainer pre-registration is available until the 9/28 launch. But Kentucky bettors should sign up as soon as possible while it’s fresh in their mind, especially with the NFL regular season less than ten days out.

Here’s the complete step-by-step guide for claiming FanDuel’s KY pre-registration offer:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel Kentucky promo code links.

Confirm your location and input the necessary information, like name and birthday.

Check your email for an NFL Sunday Ticket discount code for $100 off any 2023 package (FD will send the code within 72 hours).

Open FanDuel Sportsbook once the site goes live in Kentucky on September 28.

Receive $100 in bonus bets to use for any sport.

Extra pre-registration perks

Believe it or not, FanDuel has two more reasons for Kentuckians to pre-register. While you wait for the big launch, open FanDuel Sportsbook and play the “Bluegrass Bonus Pick” daily. Answer a new question every day, and get another $10 bonus bet if you’re correct. The “Bluegrass Bonus Pick” promo pays players up to $100 in bonus bets, doubling your balance for launch day.

Every pre-registered customer is also in the running for a VIP Reds promotion. Early sign-ups automatically enter players in a contest to win two VIP tickets to a future Reds home game in Cincinnati.

Click here to activate our FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer and get a $100 early sign-up bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.