FanDuel college football promo: $150 bonus for any Week 10 game

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sign up FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock the new “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo. Bet $5 on any team’s moneyline and win $150 in bonus bets after a victory.

Week 10 of college football features several notable matchups. New FanDuel customers can target any moneyline from a game like Notre Dame-Clemson, Missouri-Georgia or LSU-Alabama with their first $5+ wager. Not only does a win lead to cash profit, but FD’s latest promotion rewards successful moneyline wagers with a $150 bonus bet payout.

Click here to score a “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo for Week 10.

FanDuel college football promo: Score 30-1 odds on any team

FanDuel college football promo No bonus code required New player offer Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets if your team wins Parlay Profit Boost 50% boost on any 3+ leg college football parlay or SGP LSU-Alabama boost 50% profit boost for any bet on the Tigers-Crimson Tide matchup States available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, KY

FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer is one of the most unique deals in the sports betting industry. Every new FanDuel customer will earn $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 moneyline bet. One significant benefit, however, is that they can bet on any team to win, including massive favorites.

For example, No. 4 Florida State is favored over Pittsburgh by more than three touchdowns. With -2000 moneyline odds, betting on the Seminoles to win wouldn’t return more than a few cents. But thanks to FanDuel, an FSU victory still leads to a $150 bonus.

Any moneyline, whether it’s Florida State or another team, is essentially +3000 on FanDuel. That’s a 30-1 payout equivalent to a shocking win on a longshot underdog.

Register for FanDuel Sportsbook

Here’s how prospective FanDuel customers can score a “bet $5, get $150″ offer for Week 10 of college football:

Click here to launch the registration page.

Enter your name, email address and other pertinent account information.

Select your playing area and confirm it through geolocation.

Deposit cash (min. $10) through any accepted banking method.

Place at least $5 on any college football moneyline.

Get $150 in bonus bets (plus cash) if your team wins.

Week 10 CFB odds + promos

FanDuel Sportsbook has many betting opportunities for college football fans. Explore the markets for these Week 10 games and others (all times ET):

No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) at Clemson - noon

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-3.5) - noon

No. 9 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 22 Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland - 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (-15.5) - 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State (-2.5) - 7:00 p.m.

No. 5 Washington (-2.5) at No. 20 USC - 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3.5) - 7:45 p.m.

No. 16 Oregon State (-13.5) at Colorado - 10:00 p.m.

FanDuel offers a few in-app profit boosts for today’s action. Opt in for a 50% profit boost on any 3+ leg CFB parlay and get 50% boosts on any bets from Notre Dame-Clemson and LSU-Alabama.

Click here to utilize the no-brainer “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo.