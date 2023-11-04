FanDuel college football promo: $150 bonus for any Week 10 game

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Tim van Straten – Sports Betting Dime
0 minutes ago

Pick any college football team to win this Saturday for a shot at $150 in bonus bets, thanks to the latest “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo here.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sign up FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock the new “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo. Bet $5 on any team’s moneyline and win $150 in bonus bets after a victory.

Week 10 of college football features several notable matchups. New FanDuel customers can target any moneyline from a game like Notre Dame-Clemson, Missouri-Georgia or LSU-Alabama with their first $5+ wager. Not only does a win lead to cash profit, but FD’s latest promotion rewards successful moneyline wagers with a $150 bonus bet payout.

Click here to score a “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo for Week 10.

FanDuel college football promo: Score 30-1 odds on any team

FanDuel college football promoNo bonus code required
New player offerBet $5, get $150 bonus bets if your team wins
Parlay Profit Boost50% boost on any 3+ leg college football parlay or SGP
LSU-Alabama boost50% profit boost for any bet on the Tigers-Crimson Tide matchup
States availableAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, KY

FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer is one of the most unique deals in the sports betting industry. Every new FanDuel customer will earn $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 moneyline bet. One significant benefit, however, is that they can bet on any team to win, including massive favorites.

For example, No. 4 Florida State is favored over Pittsburgh by more than three touchdowns. With -2000 moneyline odds, betting on the Seminoles to win wouldn’t return more than a few cents. But thanks to FanDuel, an FSU victory still leads to a $150 bonus.

Any moneyline, whether it’s Florida State or another team, is essentially +3000 on FanDuel. That’s a 30-1 payout equivalent to a shocking win on a longshot underdog.

Register for FanDuel Sportsbook

Here’s how prospective FanDuel customers can score a “bet $5, get $150″ offer for Week 10 of college football:

  • Click here to launch the registration page.
  • Enter your name, email address and other pertinent account information.
  • Select your playing area and confirm it through geolocation.
  • Deposit cash (min. $10) through any accepted banking method.
  • Place at least $5 on any college football moneyline.
  • Get $150 in bonus bets (plus cash) if your team wins.

Week 10 CFB odds + promos

FanDuel Sportsbook has many betting opportunities for college football fans. Explore the markets for these Week 10 games and others (all times ET):

  • No. 15 Notre Dame (-3.5) at Clemson - noon
  • No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-3.5) - noon
  • No. 9 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 22 Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m.
  • No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland - 3:30 p.m.
  • No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (-15.5) - 3:30 p.m.
  • No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State (-2.5) - 7:00 p.m.
  • No. 5 Washington (-2.5) at No. 20 USC - 7:30 p.m.
  • No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3.5) - 7:45 p.m.
  • No. 16 Oregon State (-13.5) at Colorado - 10:00 p.m.

FanDuel offers a few in-app profit boosts for today’s action. Opt in for a 50% profit boost on any 3+ leg CFB parlay and get 50% boosts on any bets from Notre Dame-Clemson and LSU-Alabama.

Click here to utilize the no-brainer “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel college football promo.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Tim van Straten
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans10h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
35m ago

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
4m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
4m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

DraftKings college football promo activates instant $200 bonus
1h ago
bet365 Bonus Code November 2023: AJCXLM
18h ago
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on Titans-Steelers, win $150 bonus
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top