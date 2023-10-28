FanDuel college football promo: Bet $5 on any game, get $150 bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you win a $5 moneyline wager, the FanDuel college football promo will result in a $150 bonus. Plus, users can start using a daily profit boost.

The odds of this wager don’t matter, so you can use the offer to bet on a huge favorite. For example, Penn State (-7000) is likely to beat Indiana on Saturday. This would be a great option for this bonus, or any other ranked team that is expected to easily win.

Click here to use the best FanDuel college football promo offer. Win a $5 moneyline wager to score a $150 bonus and a daily profit boost.

FanDuel college football promo: Win $150 on Saturday

No. 1 Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite versus Florida on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs will be tested in Gainesville against the Gators, who have been ranked this season. They took down the Volunteers at home earlier in the year. There is a 50% profit boost available on FanDuel for this matchup.

Other key games include No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas, No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 13 Utah, No. 20 Duke vs. No. 18 Louisville, No. 21 Tennessee vs. Kentucky, and No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. College Gameday will be in Salt Lake City for the Pac-12 game. Each game has spreads, totals, and tons of props. You can also compete in the College Football Pointsbook contest for a share of the $10,000 prize pool.

How to use the college football promo on FanDuel Sportsbook

Click here to use the FanDuel college football promo on Saturday. During registration, you will be asked to provide basic information to verify your identity.

Then, download the FanDuel Sportsboook app on your iPhone or Android and deposit $10 or more into your account. If you win your first $5 wager on a college football team, FanDuel will send you $150 in bonus bets. Customers can start using a daily profit boost regardless of the outcome.

Specials & future odds for NCAAF

There are “Weekly Specials” on FanDuel for college football. All of the following options are for Saturday games only.

Each SEC team to score 1+ rushing TDs: +750

Each SEC team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs: +4000

Each Big 12 team to score 1+ FGs: +3500

Each Big 12 team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs: +5000

Each Pac-12 team to score 1+ rushing TDs: +700

Each Pac-12 team to score 1+ FGs: +3500

Each Pac-12 team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs: +5000

It’s also a great time to bet on Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, or any other team to win the National Championship. Future odds are available for the CFP, Heisman, and total wins for each team.

Click here to claim the FanDuel college football promo and place a $5 moneyline wager. Win this bet for a $150 bonus and begin using a daily profit boost.

