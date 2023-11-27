FanDuel Bears-Vikings promo: Claim $150 bonus for Monday Night Football

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Tim van Straten – Sports Betting Dime
45 minutes ago

Whether you’re yelling “Bear Down” or “Skol” tonight, a $5 bet can unlock massive winnings through the latest FanDuel Bears-Vikings promo. Register for FanDuel Sportsbook here, bet $5 on Chicago’s or Minnesota’s moneyline and earn $150 in bonus bets if your team wins. You’ll also receive every dollar of cash winnings, which brings the total payout to more than 30-1.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sign up for FanDuel below, then check out the best way to utilize your $5 moneyline bet for Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Bears-Vikings promo: Bet $5, get $150 after ML victory

FanDuel’s no-brainer MNF offer throws conventional betting odds out the window. Instead of picking the Vikings or Bears based on their odds, choose the team you think will win. From there, a $5 wager on the right moneyline will produce a $150 bonus and additional cash profit.

Claim the new “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel Bears-Vikings promo by applying the registration info below:

  • Click here to initiate FanDiel’s sign-up process.
  • Select your location and create an account.
  • Deposit cash (min. $10) through an accepted banking method.
  • Place at least $5 on the Bears’ or Vikings’ moneyline.
  • Receive $150 in bonus bets (plus cash winnings) if your team wins.

Best moneyline play for Bears-Vikings

Moneyline
CHI Bears+136
MIN Vikings-162

Monday’s NFC North clash is a Week 6 rematch. The Vikings survived a 19-13 snoozer in Chicago last month and are three-point favorites tonight. As a new FanDuel customer, you must correctly choose the winning team to receive a substantial $150 welcome bonus. So who’s the best pick?

There’s an argument for both teams. Minnesota has won five of its last six contests, even with WR Justin Jefferson shelved with a hamstring injury and QB Kirk Cousins out with a torn Achilles. A big reason for the Vikings’ turnaround is a defense that now ranks ninth in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Meanwhile, the Bears got QB Justin Fields back in Week 11 and nearly beat the first-place Lions in Detroit. Chicago should utilize Fields’ passing and running prowess to make things interesting.

That said, betting on the Vikings -162 moneyline is the smart choice. Minnesota is 5-0 against Fields and has come a long way from its disastrous 1-4 start. A $5 wager on the Vikings’ -162 odds would net $3.09 in cash profit, as well as the essential $150 bonus.

More MNF offers

After utilizing the “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel Bears-Vikings promo, check out more limited-time Monday Night Football offers on the free FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel has a special odds boost on Justin Fields and Josh Dobbs each recording 25+ rushing yards and 1+ passing touchdowns. The odds are +200, a sizable improvement from the initial +150.

Check the app toward kickoff for most odds boosts and other exclusive promotions. And opt into promos for upcoming games, too, like a “no sweat” same game parlay deal for Seahawks-Cowboys on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Tim van Straten
