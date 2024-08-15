Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Net $1,000 bonus bet match for MLB, NFL preseason

Place bets on MLB, the NFL and more after securing the “10x$100″ Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which unlocks up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets for new Fanatics customers.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code No code required with our links New user offer - Up to $1k in bonus bet matches

- $1k bonus + $50 Casino bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only)

- $1.5k bonus bet match (KY, NC, OH, TN only) Terms & conditions First-time Fanatics Sportsbook customers only. Deposit at least $5 into your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Place a bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -200 or longer to qualify for up to $200 in bonus bets every day for the first five days wagering on the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Your first bet placed each day will be your qualifying wager. Fanatics Sportsbook will match the value of that qualifying wager (up to $200 maximum) each day for the first five days. The maximum bonus value is $1,000 in bonus bets. The bonus bets reward will appear in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after issuance. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified on August 15, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

Fanatics Sportsbook’s “10x$100″ deal delivers ten days of matching bonus bets. First-time bettors in MI, NJ, PA and WV qualify for $1,000 in bonuses and $50 in Fanatics Casino credit. Meanwhile, Fanatics offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets to new users in KY, NC, OH and TN.

Learn more about Fanatics’ welcome offers and some of the best betting markets for new customers.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Score $1,000 in bonus bets, up to $1.5k in select states

First-time Fanatics Sportsbook customers can start racking up bonus bets through the latest “10x$100″ offer. Sign up through this post and bet at least $5 and up to $100 on your first cash wager. Fanatics will match your stake and other eligible wagers with bonus bets, regardless of the outcome.

Fanatics matches your first wager for ten days. This means placing $100 daily during the offer’s qualifying period yields $1,000 in bonus bets, win or lose. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA or WV also qualify for this deal, but Fanatics will throw in $50 in Fanatics Casino credit after a $5+ deposit.

The sign-up offer improves for players in KY, NC, OH and TN. Join Fanatics and bet $500 tonight, then $200 for the next ten days. Fanatics will match up to $1,500 in wagers with bonus bets, giving users a substantial addition to their bankroll.

Get started on Fanatics Sportsbook

Credit: Craig Dudek Credit: Craig Dudek

Here’s a step-by-step look at how Fanatics Sportsbook will match up to $1,000 in bonus bets:

Open Fanatics Sportsbook here to activate the “10x$100″ offer.

to activate the “10x$100″ offer. Use this link for an additional $50 in Fanatics Casino credit (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

for an additional $50 in Fanatics Casino credit (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

Click here to qualify for $1,500 in bonus matches (KY, NC, OH and TN only).

to qualify for $1,500 in bonus matches (KY, NC, OH and TN only). Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create an account.

Deposit cash through one of Fanatics’ secure payment methods.

Place your qualifying wager (max. $100 in most states; $500 in KY/NC/OH/TN) on MLB, the NFL or another betting market.

Receive your matching bonus bet within 72 hours of settlement, win or lose.

Fanatics will match your first daily stake for ten days. Players have seven (7) days from issuance to place their bonus bets on any sport.

Bet MLB + NFL action on Fanatics

New and existing Fanatics bettors will find competitive odds on all major sports, including MLB and the NFL. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your compatible mobile device and scour the markets for every upcoming game.

Thursday’s MLB slate features three exciting evening games. Bet on Red Sox-Orioles, Nationals-Phillies and Twins-Tigers to boost your bankroll with cash winnings. Remember, Fanatics matches your initial stake on these games with a bonus bet worth up to $100.

Meanwhile, NFL preseason games resume tonight. The Patriots host the Eagles in a standalone contest before the rest of the league takes the field on Saturday.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)