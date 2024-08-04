Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Earn up to $1.5k in bonus for MLB

A new offer is available for prospective Fanatics bettors. Place an MLB bet to receive a guaranteed bonus match, then continue placing bets for more bonuses in the coming days. Most players can score up to $1,000 in bonus bets, while select customers can snag a Fanatics Sportsbook promo worth up to $1,500 in bonuses this summer.

Friday’s MLB slate is the first of many money-making opportunities on Fanatics. Before capitalizing on competitive odds and exclusive promotions, secure a “10x$100″ offer through this post. If you’re in North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio or Kentucky, you’ll qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets through a ten-day welcome offer.

Learn which Fanatics Sportsbook promo you’re eligible for and the ways to enjoy Fanatics this weekend.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get $1k or $1.5k bonus match

The game-changing offers on Fanatics are on full display today. Prospective users in most Fanatics-approved states get a “10x$100″ offer. Bet up to $100 on your first cash wager for ten consecutive days, and Fanatics will match each one with a guaranteed bonus bet. Earn up to $1,000 in matching bonuses to tackle for MLB games, the NFL preseason, UFC 305 and more.

Meanwhile, select users can get even more from Fanatics. Bettors in NC, TN, OH and KY qualify for up to $1.5k in bonus bets. Place up to $500 on your first bet, then up to $100 on your initial wager on days 2-10. The ceiling is $1,500 in bonus bets, a massive influx of funds to your bankroll.

Bettors in NJ, PA, MI and WV also have a unique sign-up bonus. These customers receive the “10x$100″ offer and $50 in Fanatics Casino credit after depositing at least $5 into the Casino balance.

Register for latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Follow the step-by-step guidelines below to activate your eligible Fanatics offer tonight:

Open Fanatics Sportsbook through this link and download the app.

and download the app. Register here to qualify for $1,500 in bonus bets (NC, TN, OH and KY only)

to qualify for $1,500 in bonus bets (NC, TN, OH and KY only)

Sign up here to add a “deposit $5, get $50 in Casino credit” offer (NJ, PA, MI and WV only)

to add a “deposit $5, get $50 in Casino credit” offer (NJ, PA, MI and WV only) Fill out the required information and create an account.

Make a secure cash deposit.

Place your initial cash wager (max. $100 for most users; $500 in NJ, PA, MI and WV) and get a matching bonus bet within 72 hours.

Continue wagering for the next nine days and earn a bonus match worth your first bet (max. $100).

Fanatics Sportsbook gives bettors seven days from receipt to apply their bonus bets.

Last leg letdown on app

Fanatics has odds on every major sport, including MLB. Bet on games like Red Sox-Rangers, Rays-Astros and Phillies-Mariners after creating an account.

Check out Fanatics’ in-app promos, like the “last leg letdown.” Place a $20+ parlay/SGP with 3+ legs and min. +1000 odds. If a leg with -300 odds or shorter loses but every other leg hits, you’ll have a chance to win $100 in FanCash. Fanatics rewards 20 bettors with FanCash every Monday.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)