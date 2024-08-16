Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Claim $1,000 in bonus matches for MLB, UFC 305

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a can’t-miss offer for MLB and UFC fans, delivering up to $1,000 in bonus bets after a win or loss.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code No code required with our links New user offer - Up to $1k in bonus bet matches

- $1k bonus + $50 Casino bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only)

- $1.5k bonus bet match (KY, NC, OH, TN only) Terms & conditions First-time Fanatics Sportsbook customers only. Deposit at least $5 into your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Place a bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -200 or longer to qualify for up to $200 in bonus bets every day for the first five days wagering on the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Your first bet placed each day will be your qualifying wager. Fanatics Sportsbook will match the value of that qualifying wager (up to $200 maximum) each day for the first five days. The maximum bonus value is $1,000 in bonus bets. The bonus bets reward will appear in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after issuance. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified on August 16, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and score a “10x$100″ offer, which activates ten days of bonus matches worth up to $1,000. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA or WV, register below to add $50 in Fanatics Casino credit to your $1k bonus match offer. Meanwhile, prospective bettors in KY, NC, OH and TN qualify for $1,500 in matching bonus bets from Fanatics.

Read more about the details concerning Fanatics’ offers and the best sports to wager on this weekend.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get $1k in bonus matches, up to $1.5k in select states

The “10x$100″ Fanatics offer unlocks ten days of matching bonus bets. Wager up to $100 daily for ten days and get a bonus bet worth your stake after a win or loss. Fanatics matches initial bets worth $5+ carrying -200 odds or longer.

Most players can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets from Fanatics. You’d have to wager $100 daily on a qualifying market, but earning guaranteed bonus bets is worth the investment. In addition, Fanatics will add $50 in Casino credit to players from MI, NJ, PA or WV.

Fanatics’ bonus rises from $1,000 to $1,500 in KY, NC, OH and TN. Prospective bettors in those four days can wager $500 on their first bet and up to $100 on their initial stakes over the next ten days. Fanatics matches each eligible bet with a bonus, so you can earn $1,500 on top of cash winnings.

Claim bonus match offer on Fanatics Sportsbook

Follow the step-by-step guidelines below to score your eligible Fanatics Sportsbook promo this weekend:

Open Fanatics Sportsbook here to activate the “10x$100″ offer.

to activate the “10x$100″ offer. Use this link for the “10x$100″ deal and $50 in Fanatics Casino credit (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

for the “10x$100″ deal and $50 in Fanatics Casino credit (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

Click here to qualify for $1,500 in bonus bet matches (KY, NC, OH and TN only).

to qualify for $1,500 in bonus bet matches (KY, NC, OH and TN only). Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create an account.

Make a suitable cash deposit using one of Fanatics’ secure payment methods.

Place a bet (max. $100 in most states; $500 in KY/NC/OH/TN) on MLB, UFC 305 or another betting market.

Earn a matching bonus bet within 72 hours of settlement, win or lose.

Fanatics matches your first daily wager through the ten-day promotional period. All bonus bets are conveyed within 72 hours of settlement and expire seven days from receipt.

Tackle MLB, UFC 305 on Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook has a vast assortment of betting odds for new and existing customers. There are countless markets to consider for your match-worthy wagers and subsequent bonus bets, headlined by MLB and UFC 305.

Friday’s MLB slate features several exciting matchups. Get competitive odds on Red Sox-Orioles, Twins-Rangers, Guardians-Brewers and Dodgers-Cardinals. Fanatics has markets for player props, moneylines, run lines and over-unders.

In addition, Fanatics has odds on every UFC 305 fight. This 12-fight event in Australia culminates with a headlining showdown between Middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. The latter is a slight -115 moneyline favorite to take the belt in this championship battle.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)