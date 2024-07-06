Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Bet MLB for $1k bonus match

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a must for MLB bettors and other sports fans in legal gambling states. Sign up here to unlock the “5x$200″ welcome offer, then bet on today’s MLB or another market. Fanatics will match your first bet for five straight days, giving players up to $1,000 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Saturday’s MLB slate is enough to entice potential bettors to join Fanatics. Whether you’re wagering on a big-time baseball game or exploring a market like Wimbledon or the PGA Tour, Fanatics will match a first bet worth up to $200. The matches continue for five days, so new users can earn $1,000 in bonus bets to supplement potential cash winnings.

Check out more details on Fanatics’ sign-up offer and how to earn up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Unlock $1k bonus bet match with Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Any first-time Fanatics bettor who signs up through the promo links within this post activates the “5x$200″ offer. Place up to $200 after registration, and Fanatics will match the wager with a bonus bet, win or lose. Make another qualifying wager the next day, the day after that and again for your first five days on the Fanatics Sportsbook app for a matching bonus bet each time.

There are countless betting markets for your first wager. For example, Saturday’s MLB slate features many exciting money-making opportunities. Take the Yankees’ moneyline vs. the Red Sox, the Braves and Phillies going over 8.5 total runs or Shohei Ohtani to homer in the Dodgers’ home game against the Brewers. Even if you lose, Fanatics will match your wager with a bonus bet. Meanwhile, a victory still returns every dollar of expected cash profit.

Sign up for new Fanatics offer

Here’s a step-by-step look at how Fanatics’ “5x$200″ offer works for new customers in eligible states:

Click here to open the Fanatics Sportsbook homepage. The link activates the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on your behalf.

to open the Fanatics Sportsbook homepage. The link activates the on your behalf. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your compatible mobile device.

Enter your full name, date of birth and other pivotal account information.

Deposit cash through a secure payment method.

Bet on MLB or another sport.

Min. $5 and max. $200, -200 odds or longer

Receive a matching bonus bet, win or lose.

The “5x$200″ offer lasts for your first five days on the app. Players who max out the promo will earn $1,000 in bonus bets.

Earn rewards after placing bets

Fanatics is one of the only sportsbooks where every wager leads to rewards. Bettors can earn FanCash after every bet and apply it toward exclusive rewards like fan gear and bonus bets. Players get up to 10% back on their qualifying wagers, win or lose, so it pays to bet on Fanatics.

Check Fanatics’ “daily rewards” section for more ways to earn FanCash and other exciting perks.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)