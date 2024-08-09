Fanatics Sportsbook promo: $1k bonus match for MLB + NFL, $1.5k in select states

A bonus match awaits new customers who activate our Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Place bets on MLB and the NFL to receive up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets, with some users even earning up to $1,500.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code No code required with our links New user offer - Up to $1k in bonus bet matches

- $1k bonus + deposit $5+, $50 Casino bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only)

- $1.5k bonus bet match (KY, NC, OH, TN only) Terms & conditions First-time Fanatics Sportsbook customers only. Deposit at least $5 into your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Place a bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -200 or longer to qualify for up to $200 in bonus bets every day for the first five days wagering on the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Your first bet placed each day will be your qualifying wager. Fanatics Sportsbook will match the value of that qualifying wager (up to $200 maximum) each day for the first five days. The maximum bonus value is $1,000 in bonus bets. The bonus bets reward will appear in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after issuance. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified on August 9, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

The “10x$100″ offer unlocks ten days of bonus matches. Place up to $100 a day on any qualifying wager for ten days, and Fanatics will issue a bonus bet worth your stake no matter what. Meanwhile, new customers in KY, NC, OH and TN qualify for a $1,500 bonus bet match.

Learn more about Fanatics Sportsbook below and the ways to utilize your first few cash wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook offers $1k bonus match

Only Fanatics has a sign-up offer that lasts for multiple days. After joining Fanatics Sportsbook through this post, make a cash deposit and place any cash wager worth $5 or more with -200 odds or longer. No matter how the stake settles, Fanatics will issue a one-time bonus bet match. Repeat this for up to ten days after registration, and you’ll get up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets.

Fanatics alters the offer in certain states. Bettors in KY, NC, OH and TN can access the enhanced $1,500 bonus match. Wager up to $500 on day 1, then $100 per day for days 2-11, and Fanatics will return your stakes in bonus bets after a win or loss.

In addition, Fanatics Casino has a special promotion for prospective gamblers in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Deposit at least $5 into your account and receive $50 in casino credit.

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Here is the latest sign-up information for eligible Fanatics Sportsbook customers:

Open Fanatics Sportsbook here for the standard “10x$100″ offer.

for the standard “10x$100″ offer. Use this link to unlock an additional “deposit $5, get $50″ Fanatics Casino bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

to unlock an additional “deposit $5, get $50″ Fanatics Casino bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

Click here to qualify for a $1,500 bonus match (KY, NC, OH, TN only).

to qualify for a $1,500 bonus match (KY, NC, OH, TN only). Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create an account.

Make a cash deposit through an approved payment method.

Place your first cash wager on MLB, the NFL preseason or another betting market.

Receive a matching bonus bet (max. $100), win or lose.

Players with the “10x$100″ offer can place ten (10) $100 wagers for ten straight days to maximize the bonus. If you’re in KY, NC, OH or TN, Fanatics allows a $500 first bet on the first day and ten (10) $100 wagers on days 2-11.

Bet MLB + NFL preseason games this weekend

Start building your bankroll on Fanatics. This weekend features a full MLB slate with Reds-Brewers, Cardinals-Royals, Phillies-Diamondbacks and Pirates-Dodgers. Meanwhile, three more NFL preseason games kick off with Falcons-Dolphins, Texans-Steelers and Eagles-Ravens.

Head to Fanatics for competitive odds on each of these matchups. Check the app this weekend to bet on more games from these sports and others.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)