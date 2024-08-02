Falcons Futures Betting Odds: How Far Can Kirk Cousins Take Atlanta?

After a disappointing 7-10 finish saw them miss the Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons are aiming to open up an era of success with a new-look team in 2024. The offseason saw the Falcons make important changes at both the head coach and quarterback positions, hiring Raheem Morris (former LA Rams Defensive Coordinator) and signing proven veteran QB Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The structural changes were a necessary reset as the previous head coach-quarterback combo failed to take advantage of the supreme talent on the Falcons roster. From 2021-2023, Atlanta used three consecutive top 10 picks in the NFL Draft to select offensive skill position players, none of which have met expectations to this point.

With former Falcons QB Desmond Ridder struggling massively through his 17 career starts, it was abundantly clear that Atlanta wasn’t going to see its highly drafted offensive weapons maximized to full potential unless the organization made serious changes. And that’s where Cousins figures to be a massive upgrade.

Although injury ended his 2023 season after just eight games, Cousins averaged over 4,000 yards and 30 Touchdowns in his previous five campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings. He’ll now take command of a talented Atlanta Falcons offense brimming with untapped potential. So before the season gets underway, let’s break down the Falcons Futures Betting Odds and look at just how far Kirk Cousins could take Atlanta in 2024-25.

Atlanta Falcons Futures Betting Odds 2024-25

Atlanta Falcons Futures Betting Odds DraftKings bet365 ESPN BET Super Bowl Odds +3000 +2500 +2500 NFC Champion Odds +1300 +1200 +1100 NFC South Winner Odds -120 -120 -120 Win Total: Over 9.5 -135 -150 -140 Win Total: Under 9.5 +115 +120 +120

Taking a glance at the Falcons futures odds for the upcoming season, Atlanta is currently the favorite to win the NFC South Division at (-120). The Falcons currently carry the sixth-best odds to win the NFC Championship at anywhere from (+1100) to (+1300). And of course, bullish Falcons fans can bet Atlanta to win the Super Bowl at anywhere from (+2500) to (+3000) odds which are good for about the 12th-14th best odds to win the championship trophy. It’s an especially exciting time for football fans in the area as the legalization of Georgia sports betting could arrive at some point in the near future.

The oddsmakers have taken positively to Atlanta’s head coach and quarterback changes, and currently view the team to be a fringe Super Bowl contender in the upcoming season. Based on the current odds, it’s very clear that the Falcons are expected to be a Playoff team in 2024-25. And if the Falcons do win the NFC South as the (-120) line gently suggests, they will host a postseason matchup for the first time since 2016 when they made a run to the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons 2024-25 Season Outlook

Showing no hesitation, the Falcons swiftly fired former head coach Arthur Smith after the conclusion of last season. With just a 21-30 record during his three-year tenure as the Falcons coach, the writing was on the wall for Smith, but for more reasons than just wins and losses.

In 2021, the Falcons used the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft to select Kyle Pitts, an ultra-talented Tight End from the University of Florida. In 2022, Atlanta picked Drake Maye from USC at eight overall, adding a highly-touted Wide Receiver prospect to its roster. Then in 2023, the Falcons made it three in a row when they selected Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick of the Draft, complimenting its already talented young offensive core with the standout Running Back from the University of Texas.

The problem? After the 2023-24 season, Falcons fans and front office members alike were once again lamenting the team’s inability to maximize the talent of its young offensive weapons. The Falcons previous quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled massively with just an 84.1 QB rating and 14 Touchdowns to 12 Interceptions through his two seasons of play while the team posted a 14-20 record through those two campaigns.

The infusion of a proven veteran QB like Kirk Cousins could be just what the doctor ordered to get the Falcons offense flying once again.

Can Kirk Cousins unlock the Falcons young playmakers?

Although he is not quite at the superstar level of player, there’s no question that Kirk Cousins is a dependable starting quarterback in the National Football League. During his five (full) seasons in Minnesota, Cousins threw for almost 21,000 yards totaling 153 touchdowns, and posted an average quarterback rating of 101.46. During those five years, the Vikings went 46-35-1 and made the Playoffs twice.

For Cousins, the Falcons likely represent his last opportunity to lead a legitimate Playoff contender on a potential postseason run. At age 35, Cousins is clearly into the second half of his career, but before his achilles injury in late October 2023, he was still playing very high-level quarterback for Minnesota.

With Cousins able to join the Falcons as a free agent, the team didn’t have to give up anything other than salary cap space to acquire him. Given the ready-made situation of Atlanta’s supreme offensive talent and need for functional QB-play, combined with a weaker NFC South division, Kirk Cousins could simply not have asked for a better situation to walk into what will be his 13th season in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons Best Bets for 2024-25

The Falcons 2024-25 season will officially begin on September 8th, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. While futures betting lines are continuously updated and made available throughout the season, it can really pay to get in early with these types of bets. Locking in a futures bet before the season starts could end up being the best available odds for that specific line, particularly if the Falcons come out of the gates hot.

As soon as the Peach State launches online sportsbooks, football fans in GA will have the option to claim various Georgia sports betting promos to wager on all the exciting action.

Win Total: Over 9.5 Wins (-135) DraftKings

Looking at the Falcons futures betting odds, the win total seems to be the best line to play. Officially set at 9.5, the Falcons are currently (-120) odds to go over that total number. The improvement at quarterback -- the most important position on the field -- is an obvious point of optimism, but reasons to be bullish on Atlanta certainly don’t stop there.

The Falcons play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL as the NFC South is also home to the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tampa Bay likely representing the only other potential Playoff team in the division, the Falcons should certainly be able to pick up at least three wins from their four matchups vs. Carolina and New Orleans.