ESPN BET promo code AJC: Unlock $1k bet reset for MLB, NBA Draft

Spend your Wednesday tackling any MLB or NBA Draft wager on ESPN BET. New players who and register with the ESPN BET promo code AJC qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. Wager up to $1,000 on today’s MLB or tonight’s NBA Draft, and ESPN BET will cover the damage with bonus bets if you lose.

The MLB season heats up with more action on Wednesday, including a doubleheader between the Braves and Cardinals. Meanwhile, a new group of prospects will join the NBA tonight at the NBA Draft. Bet baseball and basketball markets on ESPN BET and receive cash profit or your stake back in bonus bets, depending on the outcome.

Read more about ESPN BET’s latest “reset” offer and other features for new customers.

Bet MLB + NBA Draft with ESPN BET $1k reset

ESPN BET offers every new player who enters the code AJC more than one chance to make money. Place up to $1,000 on any eligible betting market, like an MLB run line or an NBA Draft prop. ESPN BET will issue cash after a win or settle a loss with a complete bonus bet refund, giving users more opportunities to build their bankroll.

Target one of the infinite betting props from today’s MLB slate. Some of the best matchups include the Braves-Cardinals doubleheader, Guardians-Orioles and Yankees-Mets. Pick your ideal moneyline, run line, over-under total or batter prop before capitalizing on the “reset” promo from ESPN BET.

Another market worth targeting is tonight’s NBA Draft. The Hawks own the top pick in the draft with Zaccharie Risacher favored at -550 as the first player selected. Donovan Clingan (+500) and Alexandre Sarr (+900) are also in the mix for the No. 1 pick.

Get started with ESPN BET promo code AJC

Prospective ESPN BET customers who want a fully-backed first bet must use the promo code AJC during registration. Follow the guidelines below to lock in a $1k “reset” after a loss:

Click here to open ESPN BET and create an account.

to open ESPN BET and create an account. Confirm your full legal name, date of birth and playing area during registration.

Enter the ESPN BET promo code AJC when prompted.

when prompted. Deposit $10+ through online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method.

Place up to $1,000 on MLB, the NBA Draft or another eligible betting market.

Earn your stake back in bonus bets if you lose (max. $1,000).

Every new player also gets a 200% first-time deposit match. Earn up to $500 in eligible Cashback after depositing $250+ and meeting ESPN BET’s 30-day playthrough requirements.

Wednesday odds boosts

ESPN BET has some of the industry’s best daily odds boosts. Place your first bet before scouring these boosts and many others tonight:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani combine for over 1.5 home runs (was +400, now +500)

Luis Gil and Sean Manaea combine for over 15.5 strikeouts (was +500, now +600)

Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Diamondbacks all win (was +800, now +875)