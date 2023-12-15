ESPN BET promo code AJC scores $250 bonus for awesome NFL weekend

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, indeed.

Week 15 kicked off Thursday night with a wild matchup between the Raiders and Chargers, and with 15 more games on tap this weekend, there will be no shortage of player props, point spreads, moneylines and totals to play with a $250 headstart thanks to this welcome offer.

ESPN BET promo code for NFL Week 15

ESPN BET Promo Code Full Details ✅ ESPN BET promo code AJC 🎁 New user offer Bet anything, get $250 bonus bets 💰 Other offers NFL Week 15 odds boosts, overtime protection 🇺🇸 States available NJ, PA, MA, VA, MD, WV, LA, TN, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, MI, OH

Let’s get the key details out of the way. The best ESPN BET promo code for NFL Week 15 games is AJC. With it, new players will get an enhanced welcome bonus of $250, exceeding the $50 bonus that comes to those who forego this exclusive offer.

Keep in mind, sports fans who have previously signed up with other apps typically don’t need to offer a code in order to differentiate the offer. In this case, however, it provides a tangible difference. So, unless you’re not interested in getting the best possible terms, you’ll want to take note.

ESPN BET promo code AJC unlocks NFL odds boosts

ESPN BET does a good job of updating the app with a variety of odds boosts tied to game and player prop outcomes. Generally speaking, there will be some advance markets a day or two prior to kickoff, with a full menu of boosts available on gameday.

At the time of this post on Friday afternoon, there are two boosts available for the Saturday games around the NFL:

Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts each to take a lead into halftime (+550)

Joe Mixon, Zack Moss, and Javonte Williams each to reach at least 90 total yards from scrimmage (+1000)

Similar odds boosts will be available throughout the weekend, spanning the three Saturday matchups along with what is likely to be one of the most bet games of the year in Cowboys-Bills.

Our best bet for NFL Week 15

Let’s take a look at how you might to use one of the bonus bets available after locking in ESPN BET promo code AJC.

Outside of maybe a struggling Eagles team that has dropped two straight in blowout fashion, is there a team that needs a win more than the Lions this weekend?

Well, maybe the Bills -- and the seemingly endless list of teams jockeying for the final postseason spots -- but you get the point.

The good news for Detroit as they host a surging Denver squad is its recent performance following a loss under Dan Campbell. In their last six games following a defeat, the Lions have gone 6-0 ATS while scoring well above 30 points per game.

Back at home after a brutal outing at a frigid Soldier Field last Sunday, look for Jared Goff to get rolling again and power the Lions to a win and cover.