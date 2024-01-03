ESPN BET promo code AJC offers exclusive $150 bonus this week

As the new year gets rolling, so does a busy schedule of NBA action. Wednesday night features a total of 12 games, while the coming days will feature dozens of more matchups of professional and college basketball. Of course, the final week of the NFL regular season is also here, making it a great time to use this bonus for a set of high stakes games.

ESPN BET promo code AJC drives new bonus

ESPN BET promo code Details ✅ Best ESPN BET promo code AJC 💰 New player welcome offer Bet anything, get $150 in bonus bets 📍States available MA, NJ, PA, WV, VA, MD, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, MI, OH 🤑 Other offers Bet protections, odds boosts, early payouts

Let’s take a general look at the key details of this offer. Much like the bet365 bonus code and the FanDuel and DraftKings offerings, ESPN BET promo code AJC will tap into a $150 bonus. Unlike those offers, however, any bet will trigger the offer, as opposed to a $5+ first play.

We do, however, encourage a $10+ first bet simply because of the guaranteed return element in-play. Because of it, taking a first shot that could bring back a significant cash win isn’t bad strategic idea.

This offer is available to new players who have yet to make a wager with ESPN BET (or its previous Barstool product) in 17 different states: MA, NJ, PA, WV, VA, MD, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, MI, OH. It is expected that the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code will be released some time in the coming months.

Players who go directly to the product will see an in-app promotion for a bet anything, get $100 bonus, so again, it’s worth noting that this is an exclusive -- and it’s far superior.

A huge week to kick off the new year

Action on the ice and hardwood keep things moving ahead of the first weekend of the year, one that features two NFL games Saturday and a 14-game slate come Sunday. Many of these matchups carry significant meaning, as many will determine either the playoff field or how the teams line up once the lights go on in the NFL Playoffs that begin next weekend.

To get an idea of how this bonus works, use the following example:

A new player signs up this week and bets a game like the Knicks-Bulls contest that is on ABC tonight. Instantly, players receive $100 in bonus bets (five separate $20 bets) along with a separate $50 wager another 24-48 hours (possibly sooner) later. Those bonus bets can be played immediately on other games this week or get rolled ahead to take on the NFL Week 18 schedule.