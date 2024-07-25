ESPN BET promo code AJC claims top new player offer this week

Use ESPN BET promo code AJC to drive the current $1,000 bet reset offer available this week. Players in 18 markets will receive bonus bets back on losing first bets. Whether it’s WNBA, MLB, the summer games, or even NFL futures wagers, the app drives hundreds of available markets to players.

How to claim the ESPN BET promo code AJC

There are a few required steps to get the $1,000 bet reset on first wagers.

Users can begin the journey by using the banners above. This will drive you to the ESPN BET home page. Players can separately download the app in their mobile device app store as well.

That said, players must manually type in bonus code AJC when completing the registration process to get the $1,000 bet reset.

Complete all required registration fields (name, address, email address, date of birth, etc.)

Make a first deposit using the likes of PayPal, debit cards, online checking, and a handful of other payment methods.

With your first wager, place a bet between $10 and $1,000. Winning bets will convey cash, whereas losing bets will score a refund equal to the initial wager amount.

How to does the bonus compare?

ESPN BET offers a $1,000 bet reset, which is a similar first bet offer to one supplied by BetMGM, bet365 and Caesars. With this bonus structure, a losing first wager is reimbursed with bonus bets. Caesars and bet365 also offer $1,000 ceilings, while BetMGM tops out at $1,500.

Meanwhile, apps like FanDuel and DraftKings currently have a bet-and-get structure that takes a small $5 wager and turns it into $150 or $200 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET states

It is expected that ESPN BET will join the New York market in the coming weeks, but for now, it is live in 18 different states. That means ESPN BET promo code AJC is available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

ESPN BET promo code also scores boosts for July 25

Molly’s Special: 2024 Summer Olympics

Mens Basketball: Stephen Curry to be USA’s top tournament scorer (yes boosted from +350 to +400)

Jurickson Profar to record an RBI and Padres to win by 2+ runs along with 8.5 total runs in Nationals-Padres

Padres, Orioles, Guardians, and Rangers to win (+360)

Clayton Kershaw to record over 4.5 strikeouts and Dodgers to win by 2+ runs over Giants (+300)

Subway Sweep: Mets to win and over 7.5 total runs in their matchup against the Braves (+300)

Most notably, these are just some of the odds boost options, as there are more than a dozen others along with specialized markets like the Elle Duncan Special on the Aces or Sun to win the 2024 WNBA Championship.