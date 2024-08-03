ESPN BET promo code AJC activates $1k reset bonus for MLB weekend

Ride the wave into an eventful MLB weekend with a $1,000 reset offer from ESPN BET. Open the app and register with the ESPN BET promo code AJC to qualify for a first bet reset. Place up to $1,000 on any game with your initial cash wager, and ESPN BET will cover the damage with bonus bets if you lose.

The MLB season is in full swing, providing countless betting opportunities nightly. Utilize your fully-backed first wager on any baseball prop, or choose another sport after registration. The “reset” bonus is conveyed after a loss, giving players a second chance to win cold, hard cash.

Learn more details on the $1,000 first bet reset and other ESPN BET perks for new bettors.

Sign up with code AJC, get $1k reset bonus from ESPN BET

The first bet reset from ESPN BET is similar to other bet insurance offers. First, sign up with the promo code AJC to activate the offer. After creating an account, place a cash wager worth up to $1,000 on MLB or another market. A victory cancels the offer and returns a standard cash payout. However, losing activates a complete refund in bonus bets.

Whether you’re targeting a bet with cash or bonus funds, ESPN BET’s MLB market has many money-making opportunities. Tonight’s slate includes Red Sox-Rangers, Rays-Astros and Phillies-Mariners, though there are a dozen additional matchups worth exploring.

Register with ESPN BET promo code AJC

To sign up for ESPN BET, follow the instructions below. The links within this post and our exclusive code set bettors up for a $1,000 first bet reset:

Click here to open ESPN BET and hit “sign up.”

to open ESPN BET and hit “sign up.” Enter and confirm your full legal name, date of birth and other vital information for registration.

Enter the ESPN BET promo code AJC when prompted.

Choose online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method and deposit at least $10.

Place up to $1,000 on any MLB market or another sport.

Receive your initial wager back in bonus bets if you lose (max. $1,000).

Players who qualify for the reset bonus earn their stake back as five (5) 20% bonus bets. For example, a $1,000 loss leads to five (5) $200 bonus bets. All bonuses expire seven days after receipt.

Score daily MLB boosts

One massive benefit of playing on ESPN BET is its extensive selection of odds boosts. While the site offers boosts for many sports, baseball bettors will consistently find MLB props and parlays with enhanced prices and more significant payouts.

For example, some limited-time boosts for tonight’s MLB action include:

Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. combine for over 1.5 home runs (was +500, now +700)

Any four of Bryan Reynolds, Willy Adames, Gunnar Henderson, Rafael Devers and Jurickson Profar to record an RBI (was +950, now +1350)

Mets, Padres, Dodgers and Mariners to win (was +725, now +775)