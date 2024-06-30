ESPN BET promo code AJC: $1K bet reset for MLB, Rocket Mortgage, soccer

The ESPN BET promo code AJC will close out the month of June with a $1,000 first bet reset available to all new players across 18 legal online sports betting markets. The day ahead will bring numerous key MLB matchups with 15 total games on the schedule, while Euros, WNBA and Rocket Mortgage Classic and tennis action will also load up the schedule.

All new ESPN BET players will be eligible to place a first bet of anywhere between $10 and $1,000. In the event it loses, this promotion will give back the equivalent of the first wager in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

ESPN BET promo code AJC details

There are a few key points to know about ESPN BET promo code AJC and how it works. Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

This bonus is available to those who place a first wager, up to $1,000. If the bet settles as a loss, get 100% of that wager back.

No opt-in is required prior to making the first wager as this promotion will automatically bind. All games and markets are in play, so you can come in, bet on player props, game props, spreads, totals and more.

The bonus bets will be paid out in five separate 20% increments. So, if a user gets back $500 in bonus bets, it will be divided into five separate $100 bonus bets.

The ESPN BET promo code AJC is required to take advantage of this special.

Players must be of the legal betting age and located in one of the following markets: MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, NC, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, MI, OH.

Additional ESPN BET promos

Along with the $1,000 bet reset, there are numerous other promos available to close out the final day of June.

With parlay club. users can score four $10, 4+ leg standard parlays during the promotional period. Win or lose, within 72 hours of the promotion period ending, players will receive a $10 bonus bet.

With three home run protection, place a pre-live cash wager on MLB moneylines. If the bet settles as a loss but your team hits at least three homers, you’ll receive back 100% of your stake, up to $100 per game.

Also be sure to check out local-market Parlay+ of the day wagers. Users for PA, for instance, can back the Phillies parlay+ of the day via the exclusives page.

Odds boosts for June 30

Be sure to also check out a variety of boosted odds markets across multiple sports. Some highlights for Sunday include:

WNBA: Breanna Stewart and Caitlin Clark each to score 19.5 points and Angel Reese to score over 14.5 points (boosted to +850)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge to combine for over 1.5 homers (+650)

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham first goalscorer vs. Slovakia (+900)