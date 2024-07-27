ESPN BET promo code AJC: $1,000 bet reset for UFC 304, MLB, more

The ESPN BET promo code AJC links new users to a $1,000 bet reset offer for UFC 304, the summer games and MLB action this weekend. So, if you’re going in on fights like Muhammad-Edwards or big-time baseball games like Mets-Braves and Guardians-Phillies, you can bet up to $1,000 and receive back bonus bets in the event off a loss.

UFC 304 sports a strong card of action and should draw heavy betting action along with it. Loaded with well over 30 odds boosts across numerous sports, ESPN BET brings sportsbook users a great way to close out the final weekend of July.

How to get the ESPN BET promo code AJC

Getting started with ESPN BET takes just a few moments. Here’s how to get register and claim the $1,000 bet reset offer:

Click the above banner to head over to the platform.

Click sign up and create an account.

Provide details like name, email address, home address and more.

Use code AJC in the promo code section. This will activate the bonus upon first deposit and wager.

Bet up to $1,000 and get back bonus bets on losses. Wagers can range from $10 to $1,000.

States available

Right now, players in 18 states can redeem this offer: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

What’s going on at ESPN BET this weekend

One of my favorite parts about the ESPN BET app is that along with its daily odds boosts, it does a good job of pulling in recent news markets and creating stellar betting markets behind them. For instance, Randy Arozarena was dealt late Thursday night from Tampa Bay to Seattle, so ESPN BET immediately dished out a market on the Mariners to win the AL West at +240 odds.

Russell Westbrook is headed to Denver? Think he can 6th man of the year? Grab him to do it at +2500 odds.

Tua Tagovailoa signed a massive new deal Friday morning. Think he’s poised for a monster year? Get him to throw for over 29.5 touchdowns at +425 odds.

With the summer games going on, back Stephen Curry to be USA’s top tournament scorer at enhanced +400 odds. Score France, Canada, and USA to each win their games this weekend by 11+ points at +475 odds.

Over in baseball, you can grab the Astros, Brewers, Yankees and Cardinals all to win at +875 odds while also keying in on Shohei Ohtani and Alex Bregman to combine for over 1.5 homers at +800.