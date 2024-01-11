ESPN BET promo code: $150 bonus for Cavaliers-Nets, NBA Thursday

Below, we’ll explore the offer details, sign up mechanics, and what you need to know about ESPN BET.

ESPN BET promo code for NBA Thursday

There’s no need to wait around for tonight in order to lock in this bonus, as the NBA plays a game in Paris this afternoon. That might be of particular interest to those in Ohio, as the Cavaliers will go head-to-head with the Nets.

Any wager on the point spread, game total, moneyline or player prob will trigger five $20 bonus bets along with an additional $50 bonus within the ensuing 24-48 hours (which often arrives sooner).

Along with Ohio, players in the following states who are 21 years of age and are new users will be eligible: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. As the debut of various betting promos in North Carolina become available, ESPN BET is likely to emerge as a top choice as well.

Current NBA odds boosts with the ESPN BET app

Let’s take a look at some of the best odds boosts available after using ESPN BET promo code AJC:

Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges to combine for over 59.5 points (+400)

Kyrie Irving and Julius Randle each to record over 44.5 points + rebounds + assists (+450)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to score over 34.5 points (+525)

Bucks, Knicks, and Lakers each to win the first quarter (+550)

LeBron James and Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to combine for over 94.5 points (+700)

How to sign up and begin betting

Let’s dive in how to get started and secure the best offer:

Interested players can click this link and and hit the sign up button.

and and hit the sign up button. Users will be ushered to the new user registration portal.

Supply the required information and use code AJC.

With Venmo, PayPal, online checking, debit card, or credit card, make a $10+ first deposit.

Make a wager on any NBA (or NHL and college basketball) Thursday to secure the bonus bets.