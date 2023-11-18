ESPN BET NFL promo code: Everything to know about the $250 Week 11 bonus

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Alex Payton – Sports Betting Dime
1 hour ago

It’s the first weekend that you can use the new ESPN BET NFL promo code. Sign up here to use AJC and make five $50 bonus bets. Penn Entertainment officially launched the sportsbook app on Tuesday, making this the opening weekend for NFL fans.

BET ANYTHINGGET $250 BONUSESPN BET
21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sign up here to use our ESPN BET NFL promo code AJC. Unlock $250 in bonus bets by making your first wager on the new sportsbook app.

Make five $50 bonus bets on the new ESPN BET app

Once you register with our ESPN BET NFL promo code AJC, place a wager of any amount on a game. Win or lose, you will receive $250 in bonus bets.

Week 11 started with the Ravens gaining a lead in the AFC North with a win over the Bengals. And we received bad news regarding Joe Burrow, which is familiar to Cleveland fans. The second-place team will be decided on Sunday afternoon in the matchup between the Browns and Steelers.

ESPN BET has all of the great features that you would expect on a top sportsbook app. You will find more bonuses for the NFL, NBA, and college sports, which is in addition to the rewards program. It is shaking up an industry that has been led by FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 11 best bet

The Cowboys have another easy matchup on Sunday against the Panthers. I don’t think they will have a problem covering the spread. I also like the Steelers to win their matchup with the Browns. Cleveland will be starting rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and his only other appearance this season didn’t go well.

The Dolphins are coming off of a bye week, which is one reason why I believe their game will go over the total. And the Lions should have success facing Justin Fields, who will be making his first start in several weeks.

We have a big matchup on Monday night in Kansas City. It is a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. I’m taking Philadelphia on the road. Jason Kelce will get the win over his brother in the rematch.

You can make five $50 bonus bets with our ESPN BET NFL promo code AJC. Here are several of the best bets for Week 11 that you can use with the $250 bonus.

  • Cowboys -10.5
  • Steelers moneyline (+105)
  • Dolphins/Raiders over 46.5 points
  • Lions -7.5
  • Eagles moneyline (+120)

How to use our ESPN BET NFL promo code: AJC

ESPN BET is now available in 17 states. Take these steps to use the best welcome offer.

  1. Click here to sign up with our ESPN BET NFL promo code AJC.
  2. Download the ESPN BET app on your mobile phone and enable location services.
  3. Make a deposit using PayPal, online banking, Venmo, or another accepted payment method.
  4. Place a wager on any NFL game.

Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $250 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 11 games. Check the promos tab to find more in-app offers. There are also odds boosts for certain NFL markets.

BET ANYTHINGGET $250 BONUSESPN BET
21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the Author

Alex Payton
Editors' Picks

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Review: Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ is less about soul and all about peace 1h ago

Credit: AP

Political violence threatens to intensify as the 2024 campaign heats up
45m ago

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

How the AJC and WABE combined forces for the upgraded ‘Politically Georgia’
4h ago

Credit: AP

The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause
11h ago

Credit: AP

The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: xlm

NBA Betting: In-Season Tournament Odds & Picks
1h ago
ESPN Bet refunds bettors Joe Burrow-related wager due to injury controversy
19h ago
ESPN BET Illinois promo code: $250 bonus for NBA, college football this weekend
20h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
18h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top