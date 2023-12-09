ESPN BET NBA promo code AJC unlocks $250 bonus for Pacers-Lakers

Tonight’s showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers will see the NBA crown its first-ever In-Season Tournament winner. A $500,000 prize for each player on the winning team is on the line, which might not mean as much to big-money guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but absolutely matters to guys further down on the depth chart. While you won’t win a $500,000 payout tonight, you can earn yourself a $250 bonus with a $1+ wager when you sign up with ESPN BET promo code AJC.

Click here and enter ESPN NBA BET promo code AJC to bet anything, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you bet on Pacers-Lakers.

ESPN BET NBA promo code for Pacers-Lakers: Use AJC to bet anything, win $250 guaranteed bonus

ESPN BET NBA Promo Code AJC New user offer Bet anything, get $250 guaranteed bonus Bonus last verified on December 9, 2023 Information verified by Russell Joy, Sports Betting Dime

When Adam Silver first floated the idea of an in-season tournament, it was met with plenty of groans and skepticism. While there are certainly some tweaks to be made for next year’s iteration, this year’s tournament has been a massive success. Now, two highly-motivated teams will go head-to-head with all eyes in the basketball world fixed on their every move.

On one side, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers bring plenty of experience and championship pedigree. On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton continues to do things game in and game out that make your jaw hit the floor. He’s making the case to be considered a top-5 guard in the entire league. You can bet on either team to win, cover the spread, or choose a player prop like LeBron or Haliburton to record a triple-double with a wager of any amount. As long as you enter our ESPN BET promo code AJC at sign-up, you’ll get the full $250 worth of bonus bets.

How to sign up with ESPN BET NBA promo code AJC

If you want to get in on the action with ESPN BET, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps below to wager on tonight’s Pacers-Lakers game:

Click here and enter ESPN BET NBA promo code AJC.

and enter ESPN BET NBA promo code AJC. Provide your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Input an email address and password to set up your account.

Choose any of the available deposit methods and add $10+.

Navigate to the Pacers-Lakers game and wager any amount on any market.

You’ll secure four $50 bonus bets instantly, as well as a fifth $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours of signing up. You can use these bonus bets on any games this weekend in any league.

NBA odds boosts for tonight

ESPN BET has multiple odds boosts available for tonight’s In-Season Tournament Final. Here are some of the best enhanced odds markets:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis to combine for over 59.5 points (+175)

Tyrese Haliburton to score over 29.5 points and Pacers to win (+375)

Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell each to make over 1.5 three-pointers (+600)

Click here and enter ESPN BET NBA promo code AJC to bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager on Pacers-Lakers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.