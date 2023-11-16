ESPN Bet Illinois: Promo for TNF scores $250 Bonus on Ravens-Bengals

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Alex Payton – Sports Betting Dime
18 minutes ago

We have an ESPN BET Illinois promo code for the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens. Sign up here to use AJC during registration and claim an instant bonus on the newest sportsbook app.

BET ANYTHINGGET $250 BONUSESPN BET
21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The ESPN BET Illinois offer provides new bettors with a $250 bonus for NFL Week 11. All you have to do is sign up with AJC and place a wager on the Bengals vs. Ravens.

The outcome of your first wager doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed. ESPN BET just went live on Tuesday, so this is your first chance to use it for an NFL game. It is now available in 17 states, including Illinois. Try out PENN Entertainment’s latest product and check out all of the in-app promotions this weekend.

Click here to sign up with the ESPN BET Illinois promo AJC. Enter the code during registration and place your first wager on TNF. Win or lose, you will receive $250 in bonus bets.

Find more NFL promotions on the ESPN BET app

Your first wager doesn’t even have to be $1. You will instantly be sent $200 in bonus bets, followed by another $50 bonus bet in 24-48 hours. But that isn’t the only promotion available for Thursday Night Football.

Users can also claim a first TD insurance offer. ESPN BET will give you 50% of the amount of your losing wager back in bonus bets. Use this opportunity to bet on any player to score the opening touchdown. Gus Edwards and Joe Mixon are favored. Also, the odds for Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson to throw for 500+ yards and 4+ touchdowns have been improved to +450. Check for additional offers on Sunday to bet on the Bears vs. Lions.

How to use the ESPN BET Illinois bonus for TNF

If you never signed up for Barstool Sportsbook, you are eligible to sign up with our ESPN BET Illinois bonus code. Follow our guide to get started in time for the Thursday Night Football game. It only takes a few minutes to register.

  1. Click here to complete registration and enter AJC. It will ask for basic info to verify your identity and age.
  2. Download the ESPN BET app for your iPhone or Android.
  3. Deposit money into your account using an accepted payment method.
  4. Place a wager of any amount on the Bengals vs. Ravens.

Regardless of the result, you will be sent $250 in bonus bets.

Claim $250 in bonus bets for Blackhawks, Bulls, & college sports

Don’t feel like you have to use all of your bonus bets on the NFL. Illinois sports fans can use some of the bonus for the Blackhawks, Bulls, and college sports. It’s been an exciting start for Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks. They have a home game on Thursday night against the Lightning. Try out live betting on the ESPN BET app to see how it compares to the other sportsbook apps you have used.

Sign up here to use the ESPN BET Illinois promo for the Bengals vs. Ravens. Enter AJC during registration and place your first wager to score a $250 bonus.

BET ANYTHINGGET $250 BONUSESPN BET
21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the Author

Alex Payton
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
1h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

3rd suspect arrested in 2022 deadly shooting of Jefferson High football player
40m ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
44m ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
44m ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

ESPN Sportsbook: Download app, get $250 bonus for NBA, NFL games
22h ago
NBA Betting: In-Season Tournament Odds & Picks
23h ago
ESPN BET promo code AJC + bet365 bonus code score $1,400 in sign-up bonuses
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
18h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top