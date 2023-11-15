ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC: Get the exclusive $250 bonus

ESPN BET officially launched in 17 states this afternoon, including Illinois. The new online sportsbook is a collaboration between ESPN and PENN Entertainment, one of the nation’s most prominent sports betting operators. Between the sports expertise of ESPN and PENN’s industry experience, ESPN BET should immediately become one of Illinois’ most popular sportsbooks and one of its best.

Click here and manually input the ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC to get $250 in bonus bets after your first wager.

ESPN BET gives Illinois bettors $250 sign-up bonus

Illinois is one of the lucky states with immediate access to ESPN BET. As a result, eligible IL bettors can build their bankrolls with $250 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET’s launch-day offer will cause a seismic shift in the sports betting market. Not only do new Illinois customers get $250 in bonus bets, but they can bet anything to receive the payout. Bet $50, $5 or $1 — ESPN BET will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets and many chances to score cold, hard cash this fall.

There is a small but significant caveat to this deal. ESPN BET requires a literal promo code to obtain the offer. That’s why Illinois bettors must enter the promo code AJC. Without it, your first bet will be like any other and leave you without a $250 bonus.

How to activate ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC

Illinoisians familiar with other popular sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel should expect the same level of quality from ESPN BET. Enjoy competitive odds, exclusive promotions and more with $250 in bonus bets, available exclusively through our promo code.

Here’s how to bet any amount on ESPN BET for a $250 bonus bet payout:

Click here to launch the ESPN BET registration window.

Enter the ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC . Remember, the promo only activates if you use the code.

. Remember, the promo only activates if you use the code. Fill out the required registration information and confirm you’re within IL state lines.

Deposit cash through one of the approved banking methods.

Place any cash wager on any betting market, like the NBA or college basketball.

Receive $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Games to bet on launch day

Illinois bettors will find dozens of props for every game on ESPN BET tonight, including the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago. Duke and Michigan State square off in the first matchup of tonight’s must-see doubleheader, followed by Kansas and Kentucky.

Tuesday marks another ten-game group play day for the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bulls don’t play tonight, though Chicago hosts the Magic on Wednesday and Friday, the latter of which is part of the new tournament.

Enter the ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC after clicking here to score $250 in bonus bets after any first bet.