ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC: Get $250 bonus with any bet

Bears-Lions betting preview

Spread Total Moneyline CHI Bears +7.5 (-110) O 47.5 (-115) +300 DET Lions -7.5 (-110) U 47.5 (-105) -380

After earning bonus bets from ESPN BET, Illinois gamblers can flock to the NFL Week 11 market for Bears-Lions.

Sunday is the first meeting between these NFC North foes. Chicago (3-7) is playing but gets QB Justin Fields back after the third-year QB missed four games with a dislocated thumb. Fields will have his hands full against Detroit (7-2), a team fighting for a top seed in the NFC playoff race, let alone an NFC North title.

Regardless of where you stand on the winner, I can’t help but love the over 47.5. Last year, the two Bears-Lions meetings combined for 61 and 51 points, respectively. We know Chicago’s defense will get thrashed by Jared Goff and Detroit’s high-octane offense, but the Lions’ defense isn’t a brick wall.

In addition, we can’t say enough about Fields returning to replace Tyson Bagent. The former first-round pick accounted for four total touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Detroit last year and was rounding into form before suffering the thumb injury in Week 6. Even if they lose, the Bears should score.

Let’s say you love the over on the Bears-Lions game and want to risk a $50 bonus bet. At -115 odds, a 48+ point output would return $43.48 in cash winnings. Remember, bettors only receive cash after placing a bonus bet, not the stake itself.

There are other ways to utilize bonus bets. For instance, as much as it pains me, I don’t know why the Bulls are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Heat. Chicago has lost three in a row, including a 103-97 loss to the Magic on Friday, and sits at a sorry 4-9. Comparatively, the Heat have won seven consecutive games and have an extra rest day on their side.

Placing a $50 bonus bet on Miami -2.5 would net $45.55 in cash profit. If you’re extra confident that the Bulls don’t cover, you could double up and risk $100 for just over $90 in winnings.

Before placing wagers on ESPN BET, you actually have to secure the bonus. Follow the guide below to score $250 in bonus bets in the Land of Lincoln:

Click this link to open ESPN BET.

Create an account.

Enter the ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC when prompted.

when prompted. You must input the code to obtain the entire $250 payout.

Deposit cash through any available payment method.

Place a wager on any game.

Receive $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Bettors get four (4) $50 bonus bets instantly, plus another $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours.

