ESPN BET Illinois promo code: $250 bonus for NBA, college football this weekend

Sports fans in Illinois can use this offer for college sports, the NBA, and the NFL. There is only two weeks remaining in the NCAAF season as teams compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. We have spent the last few days diving into the features and bonuses available on the ESPN Bet app, and you won’t be disappointed.

Click here to sign up with our ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC. Bet anything to score $250 in bonus bets.

Use our ESPN BET Illinois promo code for the NBA In-Season Tournament

Zach LaVine has been frustrated about how the Bulls have started their season. They are entering their Group Play matchup against the Magic on Friday night with a 4-8 record. The Bulls are favored at home. They are 0-1 in Group C, which also includes the Celtics, Nets, and Raptors.

ESPN will be showing the Kings vs. Spurs and Suns vs. Jazz. This is the first Friday night that this sportsbook app is available, so you will see new odds during the broadcast. It’s a great time to place a future wager on who you think will win the in-season tournament. The Celtics currently have the best odds.

Fields returning at QB for the Bears on Sunday

Justin Fields will be back behind center for the Bears on Sunday. They are 7.5-point underdogs against the Lions, who have the lead in the NFC North. This will be your first chance to use ESPN BET to live bet during a Bears game. See how it compares to the other sportsbook apps you have used. The fifth-year option is approaching, so the rest of the season could have an impact on his future in Chicago.

We have noticed that ESPN BET is adding new boosts every weekend for NFL games. There are certain wagers that have enhanced odds. This is in addition to other in-app promos you can find.

How to sign up with our ESPN BET Illinois promo code AJC

It doesn’t take long to register for an account. We are unsure how long this welcome offer will last, so be sure to sign up this weekend with our ESPN BET Illinois promo code.

Click here to complete registration using AJC. You will be asked to enter basic info to verify your age and identity. Download the ESPN BET app for your Android or iPhone and allow for location services. Make a deposit and pace your first wager of any amount.

The result of your first wager doesn’t matter. ESPN BET will send you $250 in bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

BET ANYTHING GET $250 BONUS ESPN BET CLAIM OFFER AJC 21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.