ESPN BET Eagles-Seahawks promo code: Use AJC for $250 MNF bonus

ESPN BET Eagles-Seahawks promo code: $250 MNF bonus bets

A look at the point spread shows that oddsmakers generally view this game as a toss up. The Eagles opened -4 over the Seahawks and have dropped as a low as -3. As of Monday morning, the last look showed Philly at -3.5, but with so much uncertainty at the quarterback position ahead of this game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more volatility throughout the day.

We’re harping on the injury situation (see below) -- and the unknown of how the Eagles defense will respond to the coaching change -- to accentuate the point that this game is about as wide open as it gets. And in doing so, it also accentuates the point (and value) of grabbing this ESPN BET promo code offer that scores $250 in bonus bets no matter what.

Let’s say you sign up and bet $10 on the Eagles to cover. Regardless of who plays and what happens, you will get back five separate bets of $250 apiece.

Plenty of Monday Night Football Uncertainty

If we’re being honest, there’s no NFL game that is truly easy to size up from a betting perspective, but this primetime matchup is about as unclear as it gets. Will Geno Smith be able to play? Recent reports as last as Monday morning suggest that it might be an uphill climb for Smith to play.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is listed as questionable with an illness. Typically, players will get on the field in this situation, but it was reported Sunday morning that Hurts was so sick that he had to fly a separate charter across the country to Seattle.

As if the uncertainty at quarterback wasn’t enough, the Eagles essentially demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai last week in favor of analyst Matt Patricia. It’s not every day that a 10-3 team and No. 2 seed in the NFC replaces one of its coordinators in December.

Crazy, indeed.

How to get the ESPN BET promo code for Eagles-Seahawks

Getting started with this Eagles vs. Seahawks offer is quick and easy. In total, it will take about three minutes to fully execute the registration process.

Just click this link and head to the ESPN BET page.

and head to the ESPN BET page. Click the sign up button in the top right corner.

Register and provide code AJC to secure the $250 bonus.

Make any Monday Night Football bet to then receive back the bonus bets.

This offer is available in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sports betting markets, which is particularly relevant to Eagles fans in the Philly area, but it available in 17 online sports betting markets in total.