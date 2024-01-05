ESPN BET bonus code AJC: Exclusive $150 bonus for NBA, NFL this weekend

ESPN BET bonus code AJC: What you need to know

While other sportsbooks offers, like the one available through the bet365 bonus code, require a $5 first wager to get back $150 in bonus bets, the ESPN BET promo code AJC requires any wager to convert -- that means a $1 wager is guaranteed to bring back a 150x return.

So, a new player can sign up and bet, let’s say $10, on Knicks-76ers. Instantly, they will receive five bonus bets of $20 value. Then, within 24-48 hours, players will receive an additional $50 bonus.

ESPN BET bonus code terms and conditions

This offer is available now through Jan. 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

No opt-in is required but players must make a $10 deposit and at least $1 bet

Players must be 21+ years of age and located in 17 different states

Any game and any market will trigger the bonus

Popular boosts with the ESPN BET app this weekend

One of the best overall qualities of the ESPN BET app is the number of player and game parlay boosts that are readily available. On the NFL side, check out markets like C.J. Stroud and Gardner Minshew II each to record over 249.5 passing yards at enhanced +260 odds. Think Giant-killer Boston Scott will strike in the Eagles’ finale against the Giants? Try him to score over 1.5 touchdowns at +3500 odds.

Over in the NBA, the 76ers and Knicks is probably the game of the night, and there’s plenty of ways to ride Joel Embiid’s hot streak:

Embiid and Anthony Davis to combine for over 27.5 rebounds (+175)

Embiid and Julius Randle and LeBron James to combine for over 99.5 points (+250)

Embiid and Davis each to record over 49.5 points + rebounds + assists (+300)

While the NBA leads the way Friday night, a number of interesting NHL boosts are currently available in-app. Check out some of these key boosts:

Frank Vatrano and Mark Scheifele to combine for over 2.5 points (+300)

Connor Bedard and Alex Ovechkin each to score anytime (+750)

Hurricanes and Devils and Jets each to win the first period (+1100)