ESPN Bet app, promo code to launch Nov. 14, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen of the online sports betting world, we have liftoff. The highly anticipated ESPN Bet app and complementary ESPN Bet promo code can now be jotted down in our calendars.

ESPN Bet’s official launch date is Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, per a Nov. 2 PENN Entertainment press release, and subsequently relayed by Sports Betting Dime’s Robert Linnehan.

PENN Entertainment will announce during today’s earnings call at 9 a.m. that ESPN BET will launch on Nov. 14 across 17 states.https://t.co/DctJC9LR0U — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) November 2, 2023

“Finally, we are excited to announce that we plan to simultaneously launch ESPN BET on Nov. 14 across the 17 states in which we operate online sports betting, subject to final approvals,” per PENN CEO Jay Snowden.” This strategic alliance is expected to further expand our digital ecosystem and drive re-engagement with the millions of customers in our digital and retail databases, leading to compelling cross-sell opportunities.”

Although the press release timing and headline are rather standard, as it focuses on PENN’s third quarter numbers, the ESPN Bet details represent gold for the legal online sports betting business licking its chops for a piece of the impending action.

Previously, the targeted launch date was a bit muddied. All the industry knew was that ESPN and PENN targeted a November 2023 launch.

ESPN announcing a preview of the sportsbook at the third-annual ESPN Edge Conference in New York City certainly brought things into clearer focus, but the lack of concrete news still swirled above our heads.

On Nov. 2, 2023, much of the uncertainty evaporated.

We now know that ESPN Bet will launch on a Tuesday, providing legal sports gamblers the opportunity to download the app and become acquainted with it, for a couple of days, prior to NFL Week 11′s commencement (starting with a Thursday night game featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens).

A major goal for both ESPN and PENN was to certainly have the online sportsbook live and rolling prior to Week 12, the slate that features one of the biggest days of the sports betting year: the NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader. Plus, the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, a day later, featuring the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, increased the incentive to get the ball rolling downhill as quickly as possible.

The list of states in which the ESPN Bet sportsbook will instantly operate upon the Nov. 14, 2023, launch are as follows:

Although the public is not yet aware of what the introductory new-user bonus will be, it’s a safe bet to believe that the ESPN Bet promo code will bring incentive to hop aboard the ESPN Bet train.

