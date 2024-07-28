DraftKings UFC 304 promo code: $150 bonus instantly on any fight

UFC 304 will take center stage Saturday night, and the top DraftKings UFC 304 promo code for all the fights turns any $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will headline the action, but a number of other compelling matches like Tom Aspinall-Curtis Blaydes and Bobb Green-Paddy Pimblett will serve as a strong complement.

While the new user offer will draw $150 in bonus bets with a 30-1 return on first wager, other DraftKings promos for UFC 304 are a great way to get things started.

DraftKings UFC 304 promo code details

The first thing to know in this situation is that a DraftKings UFC promo code won’t be needed to get the offer.

While some sportsbooks require manual entry of bonus codes to redeem an offer, that is not the case here. Users can hit the banner the above, click through to the official offer landing page, sign up and get the best available new player offer.

Beyond the bet $5, get $150 bonus bets component via the DraftKings promo code the app has some other cool features with checking out ahead of UFC 304. Namely, be sure to check out the UFC 304 Stepped Up Parlay. This bonus requires opt-in via the main menu -- look for the offer on the horizontal scroll up top.

At this point, you will be issued a token that can be played on 3+ leg UFC parlays, SGPs and SGP(x) wagers. As more legs are added, the boost increases. So, a 3-leg wager will be boosted by 20% while a 6-leg at 40%. In all, if you want to take a shot at a strong payout across multiple plays on one fight or ones that span the entire card, this is a way to potentially pump up profits even more.

Where is the DraftKings UFC 304 promo available?

Generally speaking, most sports fans know if their current state has legal online sports betting and if DraftKings is in operation. That said, UFC events tend to draw a lot of registration activity in non-live states, so let’s take a quick look at where the DraftKings UFC promo code is available ahead of 304.

States include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

Current odds on notable fights

Once the DraftKings UFC 304 promo code is locked in, where will you take your $150 in bonus bets? Here are some key fights and odds to consider:

The Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett fight figures to draw plenty of attention as the odds are basically a coin flip. Right now, you can back Green at -115 to Pimblett at -105. Oddsmakers have an over/under of 2.5 rounds, with the over at -154 and under +120.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards comes in as a strong -240 moneyline favorite over Belal Muhammad at +220. The over/under sits at 4.5 rounds with the over significantly juiced at -210.