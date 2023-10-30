DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Get instant $200 Sports Equinox bonus

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Tim van Straten – Sports Betting Dime
1 hour ago

On a Monday where all four major sports have a must-see game, our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links here let new customers put $5 on any of the action to score $200 in bonuses on the spot.

Enjoy a rare Sports Equinox with the “bet $5, get $200″ DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Bet $5 on Monday Night Football, the World Series or another sport to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL all have games tonight, making this the first and only Sports Equinox in 2023 and just the 30th in history. DraftKings has countless betting opportunities for Raiders-Lions on Monday Night Football, Game 3 of the Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series and every NBA and NHL game on Monday’s calendar. Thanks to the no-brainer “bet $5, get $200″ deal, you can place just $5 on any sport to earn an immediate $200 bonus, which you can use tonight for a shot at cash winnings.

Activate our exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links here and score the “bet $5, get $200″ for the NFL, MLB and more this evening.

Sign up for ‘bet $5, get $200′ DraftKings welcome promo

We’ve listed each piece of necessary registration info below. The faster you sign up for DraftKings, the sooner you’ll have a $200 bonus for a historic sports Monday.

Here’s how to claim the no-brainer “bet $5, get $200″ offer from DraftKings:

  • Click here to launch DraftKings’ registration page. The links activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code on your behalf.
  • Create an account and confirm your legal playing area through geolocation.
  • Deposit cash to fund your opening wager.
  • Place $5+ on any betting market, like Monday Night Football or the World Series.
  • Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. Any win still returns cash profit.

DraftKings’ bonus arrives in eight $25 increments. Apply your bonus bets to other markets within seven days and score cash profit after a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet on Raiders-Lions

SpreadTotalMoneyline
LV Raiders+7 (-110)O 46.5 (-110)+270
DET Lions-7 (-110)U 46.5 (-110)-340

NFL Week 8 concludes with the Raiders and Lions at Ford Field. Detroit is a seven-point home favorite against a Vegas squad that’s 1-3 on the road.

DraftKings has in-app offers for Monday Night Football, including a 50% boost for the first team to reach the red zone. Bet on Las Vegas or Detroit to move into the red zone first for a 50% boost in cash winnings.

Sports Equinox promos

Raiders-Lions is among the many games taking place on a historic Monday slate. Bet on Game 3 of the World Series, where the Rangers and Diamondbacks are tied 1-1 in a thrilling best-of-seven series. You can also wager on NBA games like Heat-Bucks and Warriors-Pelicans or NHL contests like Panthers-Bruins.

DraftKings bettors can build a “no sweat” same game parlay or SGPx on the 30th Sports Equinox. Construct a qualifying SGP or SGPx involving a game from one of the four major U.S. sports, and DraftKings will pick up the tab with a bonus bet refund if it doesn’t win. DK also has sport-specific boosts, like a 25% profit increase on any World Series bet.

Click here to score $200 in bonus bets after activating our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links and betting $5 on any sport tonight.

