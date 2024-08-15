DraftKings promo code: Secure instant $150 bonus for MLB, NFL

A no-brainer welcome offer is available through our DraftKings promo code links, which award any $5 wager on tonight’s MLB or NFL action into an instant $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings promo code No code required with our links New user offer Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly ($200 in D.C.) Terms & conditions First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only. Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account. Place a wager of at least $5+ on any sport. Your first placed wager after registration will be your qualifying wager. You will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager. Bonus paid as six (6) $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets are also not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days. Failure to use the Bonus Bets will void the award. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets cannot be used as qualifying wagers. One (1) qualifying wager per customer. All paid wagers qualify. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified August 15. 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and land a “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer. Place as little as $5 on any MLB or NFL market and receive $150 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked. If you’re in Washington, D.C., DraftKings will increase the bonus to $200.

Check out more details on DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ offer and how to utilize your guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings awards $150 bonus after any $5 wager

Nothing tops a small wager leading to a significant payout. With DraftKings, new players get $150 in bonus bets from a measly $5 stake, win or lose. That’s like hitting a bet with +3000 odds before factoring in additional cash winnings.

All DraftKings requires is a successful registration, deposit and $5+ wager. You can achieve all three goals through this post by using the links above and below to open a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Within minutes, you’ll be on your way to a substantial bonus and extra opportunities to make money.

DraftKings awards the bonus moments after a qualifying wager. This way, you’ll get bonus bets for tonight’s action and any upcoming games this weekend. Players get six (6) $25 bonus bets to apply towards any market, including the NFL preseason and MLB.

Sign up for DraftKings promo code offer

Credit: Craig Dudek Credit: Craig Dudek

Here’s a brief walkthrough on how prospective DraftKings bettors can earn $150 in bonus bets this week:

Click here to register for a new DraftKings account.

to register for a new DraftKings account. Our links activate the DraftKings promo code automatically.

Fill in each field to verify your name, birthday and other vital account information.

Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and confirm your legal playing area.

Place a $5+ cash wager on MLB, the NFL or another betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets moments later, which DraftKings delivers as six (6) $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings bettors in Washington, D.C., receive $200 in bonus bets instead of $150. All bonuses expire seven days from issuance.

Grab latest in-app offers

The “bet $5, get $150″ promotion is exclusive to new DraftKings bettors. However, all customers qualify for multiple offers on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

For example, the “all-parlay MLB boost” activates a profit boost on any eligible parlay, same game parlay or SGPx wager for Thursday’s MLB slate. Tonight’s games to feature in your parlay include Red Sox-Orioles, Nationals-Phillies and Twins-Rangers. DK also has an odds surge on any MLB “to hit a home run” wager.

DraftKings doesn’t have a standalone promo for Eagles-Patriots, the lone NFL preseason game until Saturday. However, the app currently features a mystery boost for the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and a UFC 305 knockout bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.