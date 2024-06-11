DraftKings promo code: MLB sign up offer scores $150 instant bonus this week

Build your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets after securing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Create an account here and bet as little as $5 on any MLB game to capitalize on this no-brainer promotion.

Tuesday’s MLB slate features several amazing matchups for baseball fans. Regardless of your rooting interests, a $5 bet on any game activates an instant $150 bonus from DraftKings. In addition, DK offers several exclusive promos on the app to maximize your winnings tonight and beyond.

Score DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer and enjoy Tuesday’s MLB action with $150 in bonus bets.

Bet $5 on MLB, get $150 bonus from DraftKings

DraftKings couldn’t have made its welcome offer simpler. Following a brief registration, wager just $5 on a moneyline, over-under, run line or batter prop. DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets on the spot, so the results only affect the cash winnings. At worst, bettors who risk $5 will score a 30-1 bonus payout.

There are a handful of must-watch MLB matchups tonight. Use your bonus to bet on Braves-Orioles, Guardians-Reds, Phillies-Red Sox and Rangers-Dodgers. Victorious bonus bets produce every dollar of expected cash profit.

Sign up with DraftKings promo code

First-time DraftKings bettors don’t have to spend more than a few moments creating an account. Read and apply the instructions below to lock in a “bet $5, get $150″ promo from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to activate our DraftKings sign-up offer .

to activate our Set up an account by verifying your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and other vital information.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and enable location settings.

Use a secure payment method to deposit at least $5.

Place $5 or more on the MLB betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the odds or outcome.

DraftKings pays six bonus bets worth $25 each. Players have seven days to wager these bonus bets on MLB or another sport before they expire.

In-app MLB offers

Head to the DraftKings app after collecting your bonus bets and opt into more limited-time offers. DK has several promos on deck for Tuesday’s MLB action, so make sure you have enough cash to get in on the excitement.

One massive betting opportunity for DraftKings customers is the YRFI/NRFI boost. Bettors can apply a 20% profit boost token on any “yes - run first inning” or “no - run first inning” bet tonight. Choose your bet wisely before placing the token, and root for a scoreless first or a run in the opening frame for additional cash winnings.

DraftKings also offers profit boosts for select MLB markets and “no sweat” tokens on traditional parlays and same game parlays. Check-in on the DraftKings Sportsbook app every day to ensure you’ve capitalized on any available MLB promotions before they expire.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.