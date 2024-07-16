Sports Betting

DraftKings promo code for MLB All-Star Game scores up to $300 bonus

DraftKings Promo Code
By Bob Wankel
17 minutes ago

Head into the MLB All-Star Game with our DraftKings promo code offer to score instant bonus bets after your first cash wager. Join DraftKings Sportsbook here and bet on tonight’s must-watch matchup to earn up to $300 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked.

The Midsummer Classic is a golden opportunity for prospective DraftKings bettors. Any new player who wagers $5 on the All-Star Game receives $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. If you’re in IL, IA, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY, bet more on the game to claim up to $300 in bonus bets moments later.

Learn more about DraftKings’ no-brainer welcome offer and the additional promos on DK’s mobile app.

Bet MLB All-Star Game on DraftKings, win up to $300 bonus

DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ promo is available to all new players. A $5 bet on the moneyline, run line, over-under or All-Star MVP activates $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. The payout can increase if you’re in IL, IA, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY. Bet $20+ for $200 in bonus bets, $50+ for $250 or $100+ for a $300 sign-up bonus.

The MLB All-Star Game owns tonight’s sports calendar. The National League won last year’s game to snap a nine-year losing streak. However, the American League is a slight -120 moneyline favorite on DraftKings. Corbin Burnes of the Orioles will start for the AL, while Pirates rookie Paul Skenes opens for the NL.

Lock in no-brainer DraftKings promo code

Utilize the links below to claim up to $300 in bonus bets on DraftKings. Here’s how to capitalize on the latest welcome offer for tonight’s MLB All-Star Game:

  • Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code links.
  • Enter your full legal name, date of birth, phone number, residential address and other essential account information.
  • Verify your playing area through DraftKings’ geolocation technology.
  • Choose online banking, a credit/debit card or another secure payment method and make a $5+ cash deposit.
  • Place a cash wager on the All-Star Game and score the following bonus bet payout:
    • $5+ for $150
    • $20+ for $200
    • $50+ for $250
    • $100+ for $300

All instant bonus bets arrive in $25 stakes. A $150 bonus arrives as six (6) $25 bonus bets, while a $300 bonus settles as 12 stakes worth $25 each.

Get odds boost for ASG

After securing the bonus bets from your initial bet, download the DraftKings Sportsbook for more limited-time offers. For example, all players can add a 25% profit boost token to any eligible All-Star Game bet. Improve the odds of the AL’s -120 moneyline, the -122 odds on over seven total runs or Bobby Witt Jr. (+1500) to win the game’s MVP award. All cash wagers, including same game parlay legs, must carry -200 odds or longer to qualify for a profit boost.\

Bob Wankel
