DraftKings promo code for Mavs-T’Wolves Game 5 scores $1,500 no-sweat bet

A must-watch conference championship game between the Mavericks and Timberwolves is the focal point of the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors who use this link to open a DraftKings account qualify for a $1,500 no sweat bet on Thursday’s NBA matchup or another event. DK will pay back a losing stake with a one-time bonus bet, giving you another chance to secure stone-cold cash.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals features the Mavericks and Timberwolves. Minnesota avoided a sweep with a series-extending win on Tuesday night and returns home as a 4.5-point on DraftKings. New customers can bet up to $1,500 on the point spread, over-under, moneyline or any game or player prop, and DraftKings will refund a loss with a bonus bet.

DraftKings also has additional offers for new and existing bettors, including a no sweat same game parlay during the NBA Playoffs.

DraftKings promo code: $1,500 no-sweat for Mavs-T’Wolves

DraftKings’ comprehensive sportsbook offers numerous betting options for a no sweat bet. Many new customers will target Game 5 of Mavericks-Timberwolves, as Luka Doncic and Dallas aim to eliminate Anthony Edwards and Minnesota. Despite the Mavs’ 3-1 series lead, the T-Wolves are -192 moneyline favorites at home. The -4.5 spread in favor of Minnesota, a perfect number given how an average of 4.5 points decided the first four games.

The NBA isn’t the only sport worth considering for a no sweat bet. DraftKings has odds on Thursday’s MLB slate. If you missed the afternoon wave, consider evening showdowns like Tigers-Red Sox, Nationals-Braves and Yankees-Angels. A $1,500 bet on a run line, run total or strikeout prop triggers cash profit after a win or a one-time bonus bet refund after a loss.

DraftKings promo code registration details

Securing DraftKings’ $1,500 no sweat bet is a simple process that takes first-time bettors no more than a few minutes. Here’s how to activate this welcome offer ahead of tip-off:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code automatically.

to trigger our automatically. Fill out the required information, including your name and date of birth.

Confirm you’re within a legal betting state through geolocation technology.

Use a secure payment method to deposit cash (min. $5).

Place up to $1,500 on the NBA, MLB or another betting market.

Receive your stake back as a one-time bonus bet if you don’t win.

DraftKings nullifies the offer and returns a standard cash payout after a victory.

No sweat NBA SGP and more offers

There are several additional promotions on tap for DraftKings bettors. One of the main offers is a no sweat same game parlay on Mavericks-Timberwolves. Create a qualifying SGP, apply the “no sweat” token and DraftKings will refund your losing stake. This offer resets daily, so you can continue making no sweat SGP bets during this series and throughout the NBA Finals.

More DraftKings offers for new and existing customers include:

MLB early win - Go up 2+ runs and win your MLB moneyline bet instantly.

33% MLB boost pack - Get a live parlay/SGP/SGPx boost and a live boost for any MLB bet.

Anytime goalscorer odds surge - Add +100 onto any player to score a goal in Game 5 of Panthers-Rangers.

Tennis boost up to 100% - Receive bigger boosts (max. 100%) for each parlay, SGP or SGPx leg added.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.