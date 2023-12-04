DraftKings promo code + FanDuel promo code for MNF: Grab $300 in bonus bets

The “bet $5, get $150″ deal on FanDuel Sportsbook unlocks a $150 bonus bet payout, but only after a moneyline win. Place $5+ on the Bengals or Jags (or any other team) to win for a chance to earn $150 plus additional cash profit.

Bengals-Jaguars on Monday Night Football headlines tonight’s sports calendar. Jacksonville is a heavy betting favorite on DK and FD, though the line on FanDuel (-9.5) is slightly more favorable than the -10 on DraftKings. Players can also wager on the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, which tip off with Celtics-Pacers and Pelicans-Kings.

Sign up for the new “bet $5, get $150″ DraftKings promo code offer here to turn any $5 wager into an instant $150 welcome bonus. Register for the FanDuel promo code offer here and win $150 in bonus bets following a successful $5 moneyline bet.

DraftKings vs. FanDuel: Better offer for Bengals-Jaguars?

DraftKings promo code N/A (with our links) New user offer Bet $5, get $150 bonus instantly FanDuel promo code N/A (with our links) New player offer Bet $5 on moneyline, get $150 bonus after win Bonuses last verified on December 4, 2023 Information verified by Tim van Straten, Sports Betting Dime

Line shopping and in-app offers are two reasons bettors shouldn’t choose one sportsbook over another. You should always distribute your betting across multiple books, especially industry leaders like DraftKings and FanDuel.

That said, DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ is the better promo for prospective players. DraftKings awards the $150 bonus seconds after your wager, meaning you earn a 30-1 payout no matter what. FanDuel’s $150 welcome bonus only arrives after a win, so there’s a chance you won’t receive any bonus bets.

Just because DK’s offer is slightly superior doesn’t mean you should ignore FanDuel. DraftKings’ bonus arrives as six (6) $25 stakes, which limits players to some degree. Meanwhile, FanDuel gives players more freedom when using bonus bets, allowing them to risk $5 or $50.

These offers are available in all markets where the app is live, while DraftKings North Carolina and FanDuel North Carolina is expected to hit the NC sports betting landscape next sometime early next year.

Earn instant $150 bonus from DraftKings promo code offer

DraftKings’ welcome offer is the king of no-brainers. After scoring the $150, use those bonus bets on Monday Night Football, the NBA’s In-Season Tournament or another market within the next seven days. And don’t forget to opt into more offers on the DraftKings app, including a “no sweat same game parlay” that refunds bonus bets after a qualifying 3+ leg SGP loses.

Here’s how to claim the “bet $5, get $150″ DraftKings promo code offer:

Click here to initiate the code.

Create an account.

Deposit cash through any available payment method.

Place $5+ on any prop from MNF or another market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets (six (6) $25 bonus bets) instantly.

The qualifying $5+ wager still triggers cash profit after a win.

FanDuel promo code: Get 30-1 moneyline odds and $150 bonus

Even though you need to put some thought into your first $5 bet on FanDuel, the vast majority of new customers secure the $150 bonus. Think of it as scoring 30-1odds on any team to win, even a massive favorite like the Jaguars. Getting $150 from a Jaguars win is like changing their odds from -500 to +3000.

Follow the guide below to register for the “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel promo code offer:

Activate the code here and begin registration.

Select your playing area and open an account.

Deposit at least $10 into your sportsbook balance.

Place at least $5 on any moneyline.

Earn $150 in bonus bets (plus the deserved cash profit) if your team wins.

Opt into more FanDuel offers after placing your $5 moneyline bet. One promo activates a 25% profit boost on any in-game NBA bet for Monday’s In-Season Tournament.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.