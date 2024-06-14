DraftKings promo code: Collect $150 NBA Finals bonus instantly

Turn a small bet into a massive bonus with Wednesday’s DraftKings promo code offer. Basketball fans can sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets after placing as little as $5 on the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals tips off Friday night, and the Celtics will be looking to complete the sweep of the Mavericks on Dallas’ home floor. Bet $5 on the Celtics or Mavericks to receive an instant $150 bonus, regardless of the odds or outcome. DraftKings also has in-app offers for game 4, including a “no sweat” same game parlay for new and existing customers.

Tackle Game 4 of Celtics-Mavericks with DraftKings bonus

It’s been all Boston through the first three games of the NBA Finals. The Celtics have a 3-0 lead as they look to cap off a historic season with an NBA-record 18th title. But the Mavericks are expected to challenge the frontrunners tonight. In fact, DraftKings has Dallas as a three-point home favorite.

Capitalize on DK’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer however you like. Place $5 on the Mavericks -1, the Celtis’ -110 moneyline or Luka Doncic scoring 30+ points. DraftKings will pay $150 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked. This allows bettors to wager their bonus on more game 4 props without waiting for the game to end. Meanwhile, a victorious stake still returns every dollar of expected cash profit.

DraftKings promo code details

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook bonus to land a no-brainer welcome offer for Celtics-Mavericks. Read and apply the instructions below to activate the “bet $5, get $150″ promo:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links.

to trigger our links. Confirm your name, email address, birthday and other necessary user information.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and allow location settings.

Make a $5+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.

Place at least $5 on the NBA Finals betting market.

DraftKings pays $150 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked. The payout arrives as six (6) $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after receipt. All bonus bets used on a winning ticket return cash profit, but DraftKings will keep the stake no matter what.

Get no sweat SGP for NBA Finals

DraftKings has several unique offers for new and existing sportsbook customers. However, the chief promotion for the NBA Finals is a “no sweat” same game parlay.

After receiving your $150 welcome bonus, opt into DK’s “no sweat SGP” promotion. DraftKings will cover a losing wager on any eligible Celtics-Mavericks same game parlay, meaning it will return your stake as a one-time bonus bet. This mitigates the risk commonly attached to parlays and SGPs while maintaining its noticeable profit ceiling.

DraftKings will offer a “no sweat” SGP for every NBA Finals matchup this month. That means bettors will have anywhere from two to five more opportunities to place a high-reward same game parlay on the house.

