DraftKings promo code: Claim the MLB, NFL preseason $150 bonus

Swing for the fences and claim a no-brainer “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. Sign up to qualify through our DraftKings promo code links and place a $5+ wager on any MLB game or NFL preseason week 1 matchup for an instant $150 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Bet on MLB slate after creating your DraftKings account. A $5 bet on any game activates a $150 bonus payout, regardless of the odds or outcome. You can also apply your bonus bets to the action to build your bankroll for more matchups in the coming days.

Learn more about DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer and score a $150 welcome bonus with as little as $5.

DraftKings promo code for MLB, NFL Preseason

Prospective DraftKings bettors have a golden opportunity this weekend. The “bet $5, get $150″ offer is among the few sportsbook promotions that guarantee a bonus after an eligible cash wager, win or lose. No matter what unfolds on the diamond, your $5 wager will produce a $150 bonus.

There are plenty of MLB games to apply your bonus bets toward today. Head to DraftKings and select betting props from matchups like Brewers-Braves, Astros-Rangers, Phillies-Dodgers and more. DK offers competitive odds on every game, so pick your favorite markets and convert your bonus bets into cash winnings.

Register with DraftKings promo code

It only takes a few moments for an eligible customer to create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Read and apply the instructions below to qualify for a no-brainer “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer:

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically.

to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically. Enter your name, date of birth and other pertinent account information.

Verify your playing area through DK’s geolocation technology.

Deposit at least $5 through any secure payment method, including a credit/debit card.

Place $5+ on your first cash wager.

Receive $150 in bonus bets on the spot.

The bonus arrives as six (6) $25 bets that expire after seven days. All wagers that win return cash profit, including your qualifying $5+ stake.

Boost all MLB parlays

Credit: Craig Dudek Credit: Craig Dudek

The comprehensive MLB betting market on DraftKings makes it easier than ever to build high-reward MLB parlays. Now, you can increase the potential payouts from those parlays with an exclusive profit boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and opt into the “all-parlay MLB boost” offer. You’ll instantly receive a boost token for an eligible MLB parlay, same game parlay or SGPx wager. The boost increases the odds and potential profit without impacting the risk.

Check the DK app for more offers this weekend and beyond. These in-app promotions are open to new and existing customers in participating states.