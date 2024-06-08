DraftKings promo code: Claim instant $150 bonus for MLB, Oilers-Panthers Game 1

The second Saturday of June brings a 15-game MLB schedule along with Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup NBA Finals between the Oilers and Panthers. For those looking to kick things off with a 30 to 1 return in bonus bets, new players can use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on any Saturday matchup to secure a bet $5, get $150 return in bonus bets.

Along with this acquisition offer, let’s take a look at all of the DraftKings Sportsbook promos available this weekend across the board and dive into how to get started with the app.

DraftKings promo code: Full offer details

This is a rather straightforward DraftKings promotion, a popular one that has been previously available to new players in previous runs.

To begin, sign up, register and make a first deposit of $5+ into a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Place a wager of $5+ on any market across the MLB, Oilers-Panthers and more.

Receive the $150 in bonus bets instantly, meaning you don’t need to place a winning wager (which is currently how FanDuel’s new player bonus works). This will hit accounts immediately.

This offer is available to new users and will be paid as six $25 bonus bets that must be utilized within seven days.

It’s also important to note that bonus bets are not redeemable for cash and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Such funds must be successfully played through in order to become cash.

DraftKings promos for MLB, NHL and more this weekend

Along with the new player DraftKings promo code, users can access a number of additional incentives throughout the course of a busy sports weekend. Some highlights:

B/R Betting Boost: Get a +110 boost on a goal to be scored in the first 10 minutes of the Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 matchup.

Lock in an MLB London No Sweat SGP. This offer requires an opt-in at which point you can apply a no sweat token. If the wager loses, DraftKings will credit the wager back as a bonus bet. It requires minimum odds of -500 or longer per leg and a minimum of three legs.

These offers are available in a number of markets to players who are at least 21 years of age (unless otherwise noted), including AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WA, WV and WY (18+).

Claim up to a 50% mystery boost on both days of PGA Tour Memorial Tournament this weekend and be sure to check back ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Mavs and Celtics for additional boosts Sunday.