Sports Betting

DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus Oilers-Panthers, MLB this week

DraftKings promo code

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

DraftKings Promo Code
By Bob Wankel – XLMedia
1 hour ago

Turn a measly $5 bet into a $150 bonus after capitalizing on the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Get started to activate the “bet $5, get $150″ promo before Monday’s Stanley Cup Final and MLB action.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a no-brainer welcome bonus for first-time customers. Place as little as $5 on a game like Oilers-Panthers or Yankees-Royals, and DK will issue $150 in bonus bets on the spot. Secure the bonus as soon as possible and use it to win cold, hard cash this week.

Read more about DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $150″ welcome offer below and score a 30-1 payout on the spot.

DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 bonus for NHL Stanley Cup Final, MLB this week

Monday night features a pivotal matchup between the Oilers and Panthers. Florida took Game 1 3-0 on Saturday night, though Edmonton is hungry for revenge. Connor McDavid and the visiting Oilers are +110 moneyline underdogs on DraftKings, while Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers are -130 home favorites.

Another place to utilize your $150 bonus is the MLB betting market. Seven games hit the field today, including Orioles-Rays, Yankees-Royals and Astros-Giants. Make your $5+ bet to earn the bonus for these games and many others in the coming days. You can also save some of your bonus bets for Game 3 of the Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals on Wednesday and the U.S. Open at Pinehurst from Thursday to Sunday.

DraftKings promo code details

Prospective customers can sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook in a few minutes. Read and apply the sign-up information below to get started:

  • Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code links.
  • Complete a brief registration by verifying your name, email address and date of birth.
  • Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and enable location services.
  • Make a $5+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.
  • Place $5 or more on the NHL, MLB or another viable betting market.
  • Receive $150 in bonus bets on the spot, no questions asked.

DraftKings issues six (6) $25 bonus bets instantly. Place your bonus bets on any sport within seven days for a shot at withdrawable cash winnings.

Daily offers on DraftKings app

New and existing DraftKings customers can get more than a $150 bonus this week. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and opt into several of DK’s best promos for the latest games and events.

One recurring offer is a “no sweat” same game parlay for every NBA Finals matchup. Build an SGP for Game 3 of Celtics-Mavericks on Wednesday, and DraftKings will refund your eligible stake back with a bonus bet after a loss. The “no sweat” token is available every NBA game day throughout the Finals.

DraftKings also has a “bet & get” bonus featuring WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Bet on Fever-Sun and win a share of $1 million in bonus bets if the rookie phenom breaks the WNBA’s single-game record for most made 3-pointers. Clark hit seven 3-pointers on Friday, two shy of tying the single-game record.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump’s lawyer seeks oral arguments on Fani Willis appeal in Georgia case56m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, taken into custody
39m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Review: Harassment claims against leading state Dem ‘cannot be substantiated’
34m ago

Dutch royals christen giant cold storage facility south of Atlanta
1h ago

Dutch royals christen giant cold storage facility south of Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton judge favored her sorority sister, mishandled cases, JQC alleges
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Claim up to $1,000 bonus for Oilers-Panthers, MLB this week
1h ago
BetMGM MLB promo: Claim $1,500 first bet offer this week
1h ago
bet365 Bonus Code AJCXLM: Claim choice of offers (June 2024)
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
It'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
June runoff elections: Information, including early voting for June 18 runoffs