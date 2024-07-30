DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus, odds for MLB, summer games this week

Prepare for a busy night of MLB action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. For a limited time, prospective bettors can register and place as little as $5 on any game to score $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. The instant payout gives players a bankroll for tonight’s games and more.

The week opens with several can’t-miss matchups in Major League Baseball. After setting up a DraftKings account through this post, bet at least $5 on any game for an immediate $150 bonus. New players get a 30-1 payout and access to several exclusive promotions on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Read more about DraftKings’ no-brainer “bet $5, get $150″ deal and additional ways to make money this week.

Bet $5 on MLB, win $150 bonus from DraftKings

First-time DraftKings bettors can claim one of the industry’s best sign-up promos. Use the affiliate links in this post to score a “bet $5, get $150″ deal, with any $5 wager triggering a $150 payout in bonus bets, no matter what. A $5 bet on a moneyline, spread or player prop still delivers cash winnings after a victory, but any qualifying wager unlocks the instant bonus and a big-time bankroll for Monday’s events.

Tonight’s schedule features lots of exciting MLB games. Tackle pivotal matchups like Yankees-Phillies, Mariners-Red Sox, Braves-Brewers and Pirates-Astros. With teams focused on Tuesday’s trade deadline, bettors can exploit certain markets and find value when clubs are shorthanded.

Get instant bonus with DraftKings promo code

The “bet $5, get $150″ deal is available to new DraftKings customers in legal betting states. Follow the registration guide below to get started:

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically.

to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically. Complete a brief registration by entering your full name, date of birth and more pertinent information.

Confirm your legal playing area through geolocation.

Deposit at least $5 using any DK-approved payment method.

Place a $5+ bet on MLB or another sport.

Earn $150 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

DraftKings’ welcome bonus is conveyed as six (6) $25 stakes. Bettors have seven days to issue their bonus bets on baseball and other sports before they expire.

Double your MLB parlay winnings

Once you claim the $150 bonus, explore more offers on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. All customers qualify for several promos tonight, including the MLB stepped up” parlay boost. Build any eligible MLB parlay, same game parlay or SGPx to activate a profit boost. DraftKings will increase the value of the boost with every leg added until a bettor has increased their potential payout by 100%.

Other in-app offers include a Yankees-Phillies SGP boost (3+ legs and +400 odds or longer) and a pack of five profit boosts for the MLB “plate appearance” market. Check the app daily for more limited-time deals for MLB and other sports.