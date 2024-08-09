DraftKings NFL promo code: Get $150 sign-up bonus for preseason

The NFL preseason continues with three more games on Friday night, so our DraftKings promo code matchups is back again for new customers to tackle the action with $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings NFL promo code No promo code required with our links New user offer Bet $5 on NFL, get $150 in bonus bets instantly ($200 in D.C.) Terms & conditions First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only. Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account. Place a wager of at least $5+ on any sport. Your first placed wager after registration will be your qualifying wager. You will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager. Bonus paid as six (6) $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets are also not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days. Failure to use the Bonus Bets will void the award. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets cannot be used as qualifying wagers. One (1) qualifying wager per customer. All paid wagers qualify. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified on August 9, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

DraftKings offers a “bet $5, get $150″ deal to first-time bettors. Sign up before kickoff and bet at least $5 on any NFL preseason game. Within seconds, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets for more NFL wagers this weekend and beyond.

Check out more details on DraftKings’ no-brainer welcome offer for NFL fans.

DraftKings promo: Bet $5 on NFL, get $150 bonus on the spot

It’s hard to find a better welcome offer than DK’s “bet $5, get $150″ deal. Any new user who wagers as little as $5 on any game scores a $150 payout in bonus bets, no questions asked. Unlike some sportsbooks that require a victory, any result activates the bonus.

DraftKings issues six (6) $25 bonus bets moments after your qualifying stake. Therefore, you can bet on one of Sunday’s preseason games and use bonus bets for Friday and Saturday’s contests. Plus, a $5+ first bet that settles as a win still returns every dollar of expected cash profit.

The “bet $5, get $150″ offer is available in nearly every DraftKings-eligible state. For bettors in Washington, D.C., a $5 bet triggers a $200 payout in bonus bets conveyed as eight (8) $25 bonus bets. All bonus stakes expire seven days from issuance.

Get started with DraftKings NFL promo code

Here’s a step-by-step look at how DraftKings bettors can score a “bet $5, get $150″ offer for the first full weekend of NFL preseason games:

Click the links within this post to automatically activate our DraftKings NFL promo code.

Fill out each field to create an account, including your name, date of birth and residential address.

Verify your playing area through DK’s geolocation technology.

Deposit at least $5 using online banking or another secure payment method.

Place $5 or more on the NFL betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets ($200 in D.C.) after placing the initial wager.

Bet Week 1 of NFL preseason

Every NFL team has taken or will take the field this week for an exhibition game. Three matchups hit the gridiron on Friday: Falcons-Dolphins, Texans-Steelers and Eagles-Ravens. DraftKings has competitive odds on each game, as well as a comprehensive live betting market after kickoff.

Here’s the complete schedule of remaining NFL preseason games available on DraftKings (all times ET):

Falcons (-2.5) at Dolphins - Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Texans (-2.5) at Steelers - Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Eagles (-1) at Ravens - Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Commanders (-3) at Jets - Saturday, noon

Bears at Bills (-1.5) - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Raiders (-3) at Vikings - Saturday, 4:00 p.m.

Packers at Browns (-3.5) - Saturday, 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Jaguars (-1) - Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

49ers at Titans (-5) - Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Buccaneers at Bengals (-6) - Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Seahawks (-3.5) at Chargers - Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Saints at Cardinals (-1) - Saturday, 8:00 p.m.

Broncos (-1.5) at Colts - Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Cowboys (-4) at Rams - Sunday, 4:30 p.m.