DraftKings NFL promo code: $200 bonus for Titans-Steelers TNF

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who enable this DraftKings NFL promo code offer can score a 40-1 instant payout. Create an account and bet $5 or more on the Titans or Steelers to win $200 in bonus bets.

The Titans (3-4) might be working their way back into the conversation in the AFC. Will Levis looked incredible in his debut last weekend. However, he faces a tough test against T.J. Watt and the Steelers (4-3).

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors with this latest offer. Download the app, start betting and win big on this Thursday Night Football matchup.

New players can activate this DraftKings NFL promo code offer by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Instantly DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No promo code is necessary. Available States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

DraftKings NFL promo code: How to sign up

Before we dive into all the different ways to win on the NFL this weekend, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click on any of the links on this page to start, including here .

. This will override the need to input a promo code for this offer.

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $5.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the Titans or Steelers to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Bet $5, win $200 instantly with DraftKings NFL promo code

It’s easy to see why this DraftKings NFL promo is such a steal. New players who sign up and redeem this offer don’t even need to pick a winner to come out on top. Placing that $5 wager on the Titans or Steelers will be enough to win.

From there, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. These bonus bets are available for NFL Week 9, college football, NBA, NHL and much more.

In addition to these bonus bets, new players can lock up daily no sweat same game parlays on the NFL as well. Players who lose on these tough-to-win parlays will get bonus bets back.

DraftKings’ current offer is one of the current market leaders, so it will be worth watching what the ESPN Bet promo code unveils when it goes live in less than two weeks.

Other ways to bet Titans vs. Steelers

Thursday Night Football is always an opportunity for bettors to start off the NFL weekend with a bang. That’s no different with Steelers-Titans tonight. New and existing users alike can opt into a 50% profit boost for any bet on the game tonight. Although there are no guarantees with a profit boost, bettors have an opportunity to add to any potential winnings. This is one of many offers like this that DraftKings Sportsbook offers throughout the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to take advantage of these boosts, bonuses and rewards in the app.

New players can activate this DraftKings NFL promo code offer by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.