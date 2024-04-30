DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo scores $200 instant bonus this week

BreakingNews
By Bob Wankel
40 minutes ago

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with three games (76ers-Knicks, Cavs-Magic and Bucks-Pacers), and no matter which game you’re looking to jump into the mix on, the DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo unlocks an instant $200 in bonus bets.

Any $5 first wager will trigger $200 in bonus bets for new users

How the DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo works

Let’s check out a brief explainer on how the NBA promotion from DraftKings works by using the final game of the night, a matchup between the Pacers and Bucks.

Let’s say a new user signs up and backs the Pacers to close out the Bucks in this matchup.

The Pacers are a four-point favorite on the road. In the event Indiana wins by 5+ points, a user who correctly backs the Packers with a $5+ first wager will receive $200 in bonus bets. At the same time, that user will also receive the cash profit on the bet. If the Bucks rise to the occasion and pull off an upset (or cover the spread), the player doesn’t score cash but they do receive the $200 in bonus bets.

The total bonus allotment conveys in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets that must be utilized within the first seven days of receipt.

How to claim the DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo

There are three opportunities to wager on tonight’s playoffs action and this promotion will be available for Knicks-Sixers, Pacers-Bucks and Cavs-Magic.

Players must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the following legal online sports betting markets: MA, NY, CT, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, NC, AZ, IA, WY, IN, IL, MI, OH.

  • Click this link to reach the official offer landing page.
  • Click the sign me up button and create an account by providing your legal name, address, email address and other required bits of information.
  • Make a first deposit of at least $5 (PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and online banking options are available).
  • Opt-in on the main menu (you will see the offer featured)
  • Place a $5+ first wager to receive $200 in bonus bets (eight $25 bonus bets)

Other offers available this week

Along with the $200 in bonus bets offer, all DraftKings players will have access to other bonuses for the postseason along with MLB action.

Be sure to check out the NBA no sweat SGP or SGPx bonus that will allow users to wager on a game (opt-in required) and receive back bonus bets in the event of a loss. Odds must be at least -500 or longer (-300, +110, etc.).

Meanwhile, baseball fans can grab an early win bonus if their team gets up by at least two runs and a 50% boost on SGP and SGPx wagers. As the Phillies and Angels resume their series, the Big Fly Super Boost scores boosted +200 odds on Mike Trout or Bryce Harper to homer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

