DraftKings Michigan-Washington promo scores $200 bonus for CFP final

Below, we will take a look at how to secure this DraftKings Michigan-Washington promo code, rip through the key details, and highlight what you need to know before tonight’s CFP final.

DraftKings promo for Michigan-Washington CFP final

It all starts with the new player bonus before kickoff tonight, one that turns a $5 wager on any Michigan-Washington market and turns it into a $200 bonus. Want to back Blake Corum to score a touchdown or Donovan Edwards to go over his rushing total prop? That will unlock a $200 bonus. Feeling Michael Penix Jr. to throw for over his passing total and 1.5 touchdowns?

That will do the trick, too. Of course, traditional wagers on game odds will also qualify users. So, back the Wolverines, Huskies, or over/under 55.5 and receive the $200 bonus no matter what. And if you win, grab the cash payout on top of it.

How to sign up before kickoff

To get this DraftKings Michigan-Washington promo, simply follow a few easy steps.

All in, the process will take roughly three minutes to complete.

Use the button above or click this link to head over to the landing page. You will see the full offer, complete with terms and conditions. Click through to the registration page.

Provide the required information. No bonus code is needed to claim the offer.

Make a first deposit of at least $5. PayPal, Venmo, online checking, and major cards are accepted.

This offer is available in the following states: OH, MI, IA, IN, IL, WY, CO, AZ, TN, LA, KS, KY, VA, MD, WV, NJ, PA, MA. While it won’t be here for tonight’s title game, the DraftKings North Carolina promo code is hopeful for March Madness.

DraftKings Michigan-Washington promos for all players

Aside from the new player bonus, DraftKings will have plenty of other perks for the College Football Playoff title game.

For instance, grab a mystery boost of up to 100% on Washington-Michigan as well as a super boost on Corum to score 1+ TD and Michigan to win at +100. Think Washington will pull the upset? Get Penix to throw for 250 yards and Washington to win at +260 odds.